Biden Admin Forced to Take Major Action as Border Facility Overcrowding Shows No Signs of Slowing

Migrant children lie close to one another inside a pod at the Department of Homeland Security holding facility run by the Customs and Border Patrol in Donna, Texas, on March 30.Dario Lopez-Mills - Pool / Getty ImagesMigrant children lie close to one another inside a pod at the Department of Homeland Security holding facility run by the Customs and Border Patrol in Donna, Texas, on March 30. (Dario Lopez-Mills - Pool / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published April 7, 2021 at 8:11am
Amid faint words and fainter actions from the Biden administration that have failed to slow the flow of illegal immigrants into Texas, a new facility has opened to deal with the unrelenting migrant surge.

The facility, named Delphi, is being opened in Donna, Texas, where a vastly overcrowded Customs and Border Protection facility currently exists, according to Axios.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement within the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that the Delphi Emergency Intake Site in Donna can provide shelter for up to 1,500 unaccompanied illegal immigrants between the ages of 13 and 17, according to The Hill.

The first 375 occupants of the facility were shifted from the CBP facility to the new one on Tuesday.

The Donna CBP facility has made headlines because of the overcrowded conditions there.

Federal protocols for handling unaccompanied minors who cross the border illegally call for them to be held in the custody of HHS prior to release. Border Patrol facilities have been overcrowded while the Biden administration ramped up the ability of HHS to take in the children.

As of Monday, 4,231 children were in the custody of Customs and Border Protection, while 15,193 were in HHS facilities, the Biden administration said.

Do you support opening more facilities to deal with the surge of illegal immigrants?

Axios reported that despite the opening of the new facility, pods in the CBP facility in Donna that were intended to hold about 48 migrants now hold more than 300. In one case, 500 people are in one pod, the report said.

The temporary facility is described by HHS as a short-term response, according to KRGV-TV.

In the long term, the department is looking to lease space at some state-licensed child care facilities to house unaccompanied minors.

Two court-appointed monitors recently called conditions in border facilities “stretched beyond thin” and experiencing “profound overcrowding,” according to CNN.

Dr. Paul Wise and Andrea Ordin were named by a federal judge to examine conditions. A report they filed said that in the CBP facility in Donna, “no space remains between sleeping mats.”

“The open spaces designed for walking, reading, or play are also fully occupied by mats,” the report said. “The showers designed for an occupancy of 1,000 are occupied all day, with some children reporting that they did not receive showers for days at a time.

“Recreation time is attempted during the time individual pods are being cleaned, but the length of time and supervision of the minors varies significantly depending upon the census.”

The report noted that between December 2020 and February 2021, CBP had a 337 percent increase in encounters with families crossing the border illegally.

The number of unaccompanied minors CBP encountered rose 89 percent in that time, the report said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







