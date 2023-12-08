Republicans are in a standoff with the Biden administration, refusing to fund Ukraine unless the money is tied to securing the U.S. southern border.

On Wednesday evening, Senate Republicans blocked a vote to advance a $110 billion foreign aid package that includes support for Ukraine’s war against Russia and security assistance for Israel.

The 49-51 vote fell well short of the 60 votes needed as Republicans leveraged the aid bill to try to force changes to immigration and border security policies, according to CNN.

And the White House isn’t happy.

“Make no mistake: Today’s vote is going to be long remembered. And history is going to judge harshly those who turned their back on freedom’s cause,” President Joe Biden said in a speech on Wednesday.

“We can’t let Putin win. I’ll say it again: We can’t let Putin win,” he said, referring to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.







White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed the president, repeating his words almost verbatim at her daily news briefing on Thursday.

“It’s stunning. It’s stunning that we’ve gotten to this point … and that Republicans in Congress are willing to give Putin a gift, the greatest gift that Putin could hope for. That’s what we’re seeing,” Jean-Pierre said.

“And so they are playing chicken with our national security — that’s what we’re seeing here. And history will remember them harshly,” she said.







Jean Pierre’s statement is so absurd it’s laughable.

Nothing says “playing chicken with our national security” more than 12,000 illegal immigrants crossing our border in one day. That happened on Wednesday, according to Fox News, which said it was the highest number on record.

In the las fiscal year, there were 169 encounters with people on the FBI terror watch lists between ports of entry along the southern border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

This number not only shattered the previous annual record of 98 such individuals set in fiscal 2022 but also exceeded the combined terror watchlist border encounters for the prior six fiscal years.

Forget playing chicken — we’re being dragged halfway under the semi-truck.

History will surely be the judge of these decisions and justly condemn us if a preventable attack reveals the true cost of the risks we’ve taken.

