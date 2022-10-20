The Biden administration is abusing the Gun Control Act of 1968 to take away gun dealers’ licenses over paperwork mistakes, according to a Texas Public Policy Foundation lawsuit filed Wednesday.

In 2021, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives started revoking dealer licenses for firearm transaction paperwork errors violating the Act despite the legislation permitting that penalty only for “willful” violations, the federal lawsuit says.

The plaintiffs — Michael Cargill and his company, Central Texas Gun Works — are arguing for their customers as well.

“This new ATF policy is simply an instrument of Biden’s anti-gun agenda, in clear violation of federal law, demonstrated by the over 500% increase in license revocations since he took office.” https://t.co/xPLF8xwuLe — Texas Public Policy Foundation (@TPPF) October 20, 2022

According to the suit, the new ATF approach followed the Biden administration unveiling its comprehensive gun crime prevention and public safety strategy in June 2021 with a memorandum telling ATF agents and directors that license revocation proceedings could be launched over single Gun Control Act violations.

License revocations have risen by over 500 percent, the lawsuit says.

“In most of these instances, these are not people who transferred a gun to a prohibited purchaser,” Matt Miller, senior attorney for the Texas Public Policy Foundation Center for the American Future, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “In other words, they didn’t give a gun to a criminal, or to a kid. They just committed simple paperwork violations, and the administration is now using that to revoke these licenses.”

The ATF most recently inspected Central Texas Gun Works in 2018, finding that a 0.5 percent error rate across 35 of the company’s transactions never led to a gun falling into prohibited hands, the lawsuit says. It argues that the bureau’s enforcement policy means “accidental typos and other minor paperwork errors could cost business owners their livelihoods.”

Will the Texas Public Policy Foundation wins its lawsuit? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“It’s kind of typical of what you see with this administration, where, it wasn’t like there was any law that was passed that they’re going out and enforcing,” Miller said, citing the Biden administration’s actions over COVID-19-related rules.

“They’re dusting off these old laws, cleverly reinterpreting them, and then using them to advance administration policy agendas and initiatives.”

An ATF spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the bureau could not comment on ongoing litigation.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.