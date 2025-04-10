A bombshell report that was legally required to be released under President Joe Biden’s watch — but which wasn’t — alleged that seven American military athletes who attended the World Military Games in Wuhan, China, in October 2019 had symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, the report was due to be released in 2022 but wasn’t. It marks the first evidence that the coronavirus was circulating in the city — and made its way back to the states — months before the outbreak became public.

The report, the Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr wrote on Tuesday, “further bolsters the growing consensus that it could have leaked into the human population from a Chinese lab.”

“The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act required the Biden administration to make its report on the 2019 Wuhan World Military Games ‘publicly available on an internet website in a searchable format’ by the summer of 2022,” Kerr wrote.

“Though the Biden administration transmitted copies of the two-page report to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees in December 2022, it didn’t see the light of day until sometime in late March when the Trump administration quietly uploaded it to a Defense Department website.”

The Wuhan World Military Games have long been a bone of contention, as Chinese authorities had suggested, not so subtly, that the virus was brought over to China from the United States by American athletes.

Instead, given the proximity of the games to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the report lends credence to the widely accepted theory that the virus leaked due to gain-of-function research under what can charitably be called sub-optimal conditions.

“The Department of Defense (DoD) has concluded through correspondence with the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and United States of America Medical Director in charge of the safety and health of the participants in the 2019 World Military Games, that 7 Service members who attended the games exhibited COVID-19- like signs and/or symptoms during the timeframe of October 18, 2019 through January 21, 2020,” the report concluded.

“The COVID-19-like symptoms could have been caused by other respiratory infections. All 7 Service members’ symptoms resolved within 6 days.”

However, since no reliable testing apparatus existed at the time of their return — and didn’t for quite some time — there was no hard evidence on whether or not these individuals had COVID or another respiratory illness.

The Pentagon told The American Prospect, which initially reported on the links to the World Military Games in June of 2020, that they hadn’t tested any of the athletes because it happened “prior to the reported outbreak.”

“Additionally, the U.S. team used chartered flights to and from the games via Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Washington was one of the earliest states to show a spike in COVID-19,” the Prospect’s report noted.

“I do think that it is a concern that these people were not tested, especially going into an area that might be a center, a huge probability,” Dr. Ravina Kullar, an epidemiologist, told the Prospect in 2020.

“It may have happened before December, that is the unknown factor,” Kullar added. “We still don’t know who is patient zero. The Chinese government is not being transparent enough.”

Various reports now peg COVID-19’s “patient zero” as being infected sometime in early fall; a 2022 report from ProPublica alleged that signs were present on the website of the Wuhan Institute of Virology as early as September 2019 that something was amiss. Numerous federal agencies — the CIA, FBI, and Department of Energy among them — have publicly stated the balance of evidence has led them to conclude the virus SARS-CoV-2 originated at the WIV.

Now that the report has been released — albeit quietly — onto the Department of Defense’s website, congressional Republicans are calling for an investigation into why it wasn’t released earlier.

“Taxpayers deserve to know the truth about COVID-19 origins, but the Biden administration concealed this information from the American people for years,” said Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa.

“This report should have been made public immediately and not restricted to Washington insiders. If Americans visiting Wuhan were potentially infected with the COVID-19 virus in October 2019, those claiming the pandemic began in a wet market just two months later would be completely off base.”

The Pentagon did not respond to a Free Beacon request for comment.

