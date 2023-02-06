Biden Admin Imploding as New York Times Turns on Kamala Harris: 'Can't Think of One Thing She's Done'

Vice President Kamala Harris has earned the rare distinction of being a powerful elected Democrat and losing the full support of The New York Times.

The paper ran a piece on Monday wherein numerous party sources told readers how they really feel. The so-called “paper of record” has solidified itself as the Democratic party’s most powerful digital mouthpiece over recent decades, so this is almost unthinkable.

In a story assigned to three reporters, the paper reported Harris’ allies are “tired of waiting” for her to “define her vice presidency.”

“Ms. Harris is struggling to carve out a lane for herself in what may be one of the most consequential periods in the vice presidency,” the report stated. “But the painful reality for Ms. Harris is that in private conversations over the last few months, dozens of Democrats in the White House, on Capitol Hill and around the nation — including some who helped put her on the party’s 2020 ticket — said she had not risen to the challenge of proving herself as a future leader of the party, much less the country.”

The Times shared an anecdote about Harris’ own frustration regarding her limited role in the messaging of the White House.

One anonymous Democratic party donor expressed anxiety over President Joe Biden’s age going into 2024. On the subject of Harris, who is next in line, he was not complimentary.

“I can’t think of one thing she’s done except stay out of the way and stand beside him at certain ceremonies,” the donor said.

The long-winded report cited Harris’ low popularity and was mildly sympathetic toward her in its overall tone. But the big picture of the piece is what should concern Harris.

As we know, the editors at the Times rarely put something to print unless it can be facilitated in some way to please or assist the masters at the Democratic National Committee.

Will Biden ditch Harris in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 90% (324 Votes) No: 10% (37 Votes)

So, why would the paper turn on such a high-profile Democrat and someone who presumably will lead the party into the future?

As the Biden-Harris administration has chugged along throughout the last two years, creating new crises and making existing ones worse, Harris’ basement-level popularity has dropped. Biden has also seen his popularity take a hit as his policies have taxed Americans through inflation and he has weakened the country’s standing abroad.

The establishment media, in its ongoing collaboration with Silicon Valley, has done its best to run interference for the scandalous Biden family. But a lot of damage has been done.

It’s gotten so bad for the president that his mishandling of classified documents during his time as vice president has actually been reported on at length.

It is unclear if Biden will run for a second term in 2024, but if he does, he’s not a shoo-in for re-election.

There are many Democrats who are ready to move on from the president, which could leave the party with a de facto heir-in-waiting in a reportedly “toxic” vice president who is not popular.

Perhaps the Times is doing its part to help Democrats in the long run by helping them move on from the Biden-Harris blunder for a better chance in the next election.

In any event, Harris is such a colossal failure as vice president that the country’s largest left-wing rag put out what was essentially a hit piece Monday to highlight some of her many, many shortcomings.

The role of the vice president could hardly be described as a real job, and in fact, it seemingly requires little to no actual work. Somehow, Harris has managed to parlay her limited role into negative press from what is essentially the biggest public relations firm for her party.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.