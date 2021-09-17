Share
Commentary

Biden Admin Issues Flight Restrictions Over Border Crossing After Civilian Drone Captures Horrifying Reality

 By Grant Atkinson  September 17, 2021 at 10:23am
Share

Even though President Joe Biden’s immigration crisis has taken a back seat in news coverage due to his many other failures, it is still very much a pressing issue. Rather than dealing with it, however, the Biden administration has now taken action further to try to hide the crisis.

On Thursday, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted a drone shot showing the massive number of migrants under the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

“Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX,” he wrote on Twitter. “Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is ‘out of control.’”

Trending:
The Biden Administration's Attempt to Immediately Shut Down Texas Abortion Law Just Crashed and Burned

Melugin included other videos and images in the thread showing the shocking scene, and he noted most of the migrants were Haitians.

However, the images did not sit too well with the Biden administration. As a result, on Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a two-week flight restriction over the bridge, the Daily Caller reported. The administration defended its decision by blaming it on “special security reasons.”

There is certainly a security crisis in Texas, but it is not the drones capturing pictures. Instead, it is the Biden administration’s policies leading to a full-on humanitarian crisis.

According to NPR, the Biden administration gave over 100,000 Haitians living in the U.S. the opportunity to apply for an 18-month Temporary Protected Status designation in May 2021. Now many more of them are entering the country with the hopes of gaining protection.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas suggested the FAA’s decision is an attempt to shroud the crisis from public view.

“What a coincidence,” he wrote on Twitter. “The FAA better be ready to explain to Congress why they’re suddenly blocking the media from covering Biden’s border crisis.”

Related:
Shocking New Video from Southern Border Shows the Crisis Is Worse Than We Could Have Imagined

In response to the scene in Del Rio, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he would direct the Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to close six points of entry on the southern border “to stop these caravans from overrunning our state.”

However, he released a second statement later on Thursday reversing the decision and further blaming the Biden administration.

“Six hours after U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested help from Texas to close ports of entry and secure the border, the Biden Administration has now flip-flopped to a different strategy that abandons border security and instead makes it easier for people to cross illegally and for cartels to exploit the border,” he said.

Is Biden trying to hide his failures with this move?

“The Biden Administration is in complete disarray and is handling the border crisis as badly as the evacuation from Afghanistan.

“I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to maintain their presence at and around ports of entry to deter crossings.”

Biden is completely incompetent in more ways than one, but his handling of the border crisis he created may be his worst mistake. He can ban drones all he wants, but it will not change that truth.

UPDATE, Sept. 17, 2021: This story has been updated to note that following its publication, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted another tweet, informing followers that the Federal Aviation Administration had granted Fox News airspace in Del Rio, Texas, for flying drones. “BREAKING: FAA has cleared @FoxNews to fly our drones to fly in the restricted airspace around the international bridge in Del Rio,” Melugin wrote. This story and its headlines remain as published.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Editorial Intern
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




loading
Nation Recalls US Ambassador After Biden Carelessly Humiliates America's Oldest Ally
Cornyn: Dems $3.5 Trillion Bill Is an 'Economic Grenade' About to Be 'Tossed Into the Laps of the American People'
Biden Admin Issues Flight Restrictions Over Border Crossing After Civilian Drone Captures Horrifying Reality
Watch: Biden Unknowingly Just Made a Massive Admission About Life in America Under Him
Watch: Chaos Errupts at Target as Man Attacks Woman for Not Wearing Mask
See more...

Conversation