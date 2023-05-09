President Joe Biden’s border disaster is about to hit home.

With the clock ticking on the COVID-era policy known as Title 42, one of the few obstacles remaining to unbridled illegal immigration into the country is about to be lifted.

And instead of taking steps to control the border, the Biden administration made an overnight move that will make things even worse, Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported Tuesday.

Citing sources from Customs and Border Protection, Melugin wrote that “top border officials in Washington, D.C., have decided to authorize all Border Patrol sectors to begin ‘safe’ mass releases of migrants to city streets if non-governmental organizations don’t have the capacity to hold them.”

NEW: Per multiple CBP sources, last night, CBP & Border Patrol leadership made decision to authorize all Border Patrol sectors to begin “safe” street releases of migrants to communities across border *if* NGO shelters and CBP facilities do not have the capacity to hold them. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

The problem is that it’s not a matter of “if” those shelters fill up — it’s a question of “when.” And that’s likely to be faster than the Biden administration will want to admit.

“NGOs are quickly approaching their limits to house migrants and tens of thousands more migrants are expected to surge into the United States once the Title 42 public health order is lifted on May 11,” Melugin wrote the Fox News report. “The city of El Paso, Texas, has already seen thousands of migrants camped out on the sidewalks.”

That means that the border crisis Biden has inflicted on the country is likely to lose whatever tenuous remnants of order have remained, since they depended on the enforcement of Title 42, a public health policy that allows the expulsion of immigrants based on the threat of infectious diseases.

Title 42 was invoked during the administration of former President Donald Trump with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been a key tool against illegal immigration since. In March of this year alone, Melugin reported, “nearly half of all migrant encounters ended in a Title 42 expulsion.”

With pandemic’s worst days long past, Title 42 is set to be in the past, too, and masses of foreign nationals on the southern side of the border know it.

On Sunday, Melugin published a Twitter post with video of a huge line of immigrants who’d crossed the border at Brownsville, Texas, part of the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector.

“The RGV continues to see a massive surge of illegal crossings ahead of T42 drop,” Melugin wrote. So a border that has already been turned into a disaster by the Biden White House is going to be even more overrun.

“This means in coming days we will likely begin to see mass releases of migrants at bus stops, gas stations, supermarkets etc in communities across the border as illegal crossings continue to surge to record highs ahead of T42 drop in 2 days,” Melugin wrote Tuesday.

As one Border Patrol source told Melugin,”The dam is about to break.”

If there is a bright side to the latest twist in this disaster, it’s that the American people might start to see the consequences of the border surrender Biden — and his Democratic Party — has committed. They might remember that it was former President Donald Trump who was endlessly vilified in the establishment media for his efforts to protect American sovereignty.

Already, self-proclaimed “sanctuary” cities like New York and Chicago are on their way to being overrun by the illegal immigrants they claimed to welcome back when it was a problem mainly for Arizona, Texas and California. (New York Mayor Eric Adams has publicly compared the situation to a home on fire.)

Now, according to Melugin’s report, even the modicum of legal procedure involving illegal immigration is going to be swept away in the tidal wave of “asylum seekers” taking advantage of Biden’s dereliction of his duty to use the powers of the federal government to protect his country and its citizens from what amounts to an invasion from outside its borders.

It’s a disaster that’s going to hit home for the country. It’s a good chance it’s going to hit home for the mendacious bumbler in the White House, too.

Americans will be watching.

