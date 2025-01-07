Share
The control tower of Camp VI detention facility is pictured at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba, on April 17, 2019.
Biden Admin Nearly Halves Guantanamo Bay Population with Overnight 'Secret Mission'

 By Joe Saunders  January 7, 2025 at 11:25am
President Joe Biden’s pardons and commutations have already made his lame-duck transitional period notorious.

Now, in what The New York Times described as a “secret operation” early Monday, he’s nearly halved the population of the country’s most notorious prison for terrorists and terrorism suspects.

He sent Guantanamo Bay prisoners back to the Middle East.

The transfer was announced in an after-the-fact news release from the Defense Department, which stated that 11 Yemeni nationals had been shipped from the American military base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to the Sultanate of Oman.

All of the men are former members of the terrorist group al-Qaida who were captured in the aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attacks, according to NPR.

Two of the men are suspected of having served as bodyguards to the now-deservedly deceased al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, according to the New York Post.

The Biden administration was on the cusp of releasing them to Oman back in October 2023 when the plan was “derailed” by objections in Congress, according to the Times.

And there are still objections in Congress.

Should Guantanamo Bay remain open?

In a post on the social media platform X, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called the move “utterly shameful.”

She was replying to a post by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who’d used the same words to describe reports that President-elect Donald Trump planned to pardon some of those convicted for their role in the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

And there was plenty of opposition elsewhere, too.

“He’s trying to cause as much damage as possible on his way out,” the conservative LibsofTikTok X account commented.

“Infuriating,” wrote conservative commentator Nick Sorter.

Conservative radio host Jimmy Failla took a more comical perspective:

“The bad news is Biden just released 11 Guantanamo Bay detainees,” he wrote. “The good news is The View just lost its last 11 viewers.”

The Times reported that the transfer left the prison — a culturally and politically charged institution popularly known as “Gitmo” — with just 15 prisoners, in two buildings with room for 250.

It is the fewest it’s held since it opened with 20 prisoners in January 2002, according to the Times.

