Biden Admin Official Trashes Trump While Representing the United States at UN Event

One of the most common critiques you’ll hear from conservatives and Republicans when it comes to their ideological and political opposition is that Democrats and liberals literally hate America.

Is it a completely fair criticism?

Actually, yeah. It is.

And if you needed yet another example of this maxim, look no further than noted Democrat lackey and shill, John Podesta.

As Axios reports, Podesta — a noted climate zealot — showed off his anti-American plumage on a national stage, and it just has to be called out.

Speaking at a UN climate summit in Azerbaijan, Podesta, in his official U.S. capacity as the lead climate diplomat representing the country, made sure to make America and President-elect Donald Trump look as bad as possible.

“In January, we’re going to inaugurate a president whose relationship to climate change is captured by the words ‘hoax’ and ‘fossil fuels,'” Podesta told his fellow delegates on Monday.

According to Sky News, he added: “This is not the end of our fight for a cleaner, safer planet.

“Facts are still facts. Science is still science. The fight is bigger than one election, one political cycle in one country.”

Should Trump back out of international climate agreements? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (92 Votes) No: 2% (2 Votes)

Podesta, not quite done trashing the good ole U.S. of A, also said, “I know that this disappointment is more difficult to tolerate as the dangers we face grow ever more catastrophic, but that is the reality.”

And like any good whipping boy, Podesta groveled in front of delegates and apologized that the U.S. climate policy appears to radically change from one administration to another.

Look, nobody is going to confuse Podesta with Captain America or professional wrestling legend “The Patriot,” but did he really have to go out of his way that blatantly to trash this great nation? And in front of other nations, no less.

It’s one thing for Podesta and his ilk to whine and complain about the U.S. election on most platforms. Even when Democrats and leftists go on shows like “The View” or whatever dreck is airing on MSNBC these days, sure, go wild with your hatred for this great nation. One of the reasons this is the greatest nation on earth is because of freedom of speech, and you’re allowed to trash the government as you see fit without concern of reprisal.

But, again, did you really have to do this in front of world leaders and delegates?

It makes America look foolish, weak and spinless — which, ironically, would be a great description of the incumbent presidential administration (See? You can definitely blast America) — and it frankly feels like a dereliction of duty from Podesta.

Think about it: The majority of Americans voted to elect Trump as the 47th president of the United States. Podesta’s rhetoric isn’t just denigrating Trump, but it’s denigrating over half of the country.

What sort of despicable American does that to his fellow countrymen? Democrats and leftists, apparently.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.