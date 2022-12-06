Biden Admin Pats Itself on Back About Unemployment, Then Note from Musk's Twitter Appears

With Twitter under new ownership, it looks like progressives and Democrats could be finally receiving a taste of their own medicine.

The official Biden White House Twitter account was slapped with an embarrassing “fact check” style platform disclaimer following a Monday tweet.

The White House bragged about reduced unemployment claims since President Joe Biden took office, pointing out that they had declined from 18.8 million to 1.4 million over the course of his presidency.

The tweet made no reference to unemployment stemming from coronavirus, and the “Community Note” that was inserted made that important distinction.

White House BOGUS claims fact checked again

Twitter’s notice added context in explaining that the coronavirus pandemic had inflated unemployment claims.

Two different federal coronavirus unemployment programs have expired since Dec. 31, 2020, making living off welfare less tenable.

This isn’t the first time that Biden has been placed on the receiving end of a “community notes” disclaimer since Elon Musk became Twitter’s new owner.

Biden’s official presidential account was hit with a community note in October, just after Musk’s takeover, with a disclaimer setting the record straight on the tax ramifications of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Thank you @elonmusk for bringing balance to the force

That notice made it clear that Biden significantly overstated the number of large corporations that would incur new tax liability because of the law.

These notices were almost exclusively applied to Republicans before Twitter’s change in ownership.

There’s definitely something to be said for allowing the reader, rather than an “official” third party, to gauge the accuracy of social media posts from government officials and powerful individuals.

But the left has no grounds to object after devising the internet censorship regime previously used at Twitter.

Perhaps the premise of a fair playing field will be enough to get Democrats to pick up their ball and go home.

In a post-midterm news conference, Biden suggested that the federal government was keenly watching Musk, while declining to accuse him of wrongdoing.

Biden’s Press Secretary refused to rule out deleting the official White House Twitter account in a briefing last week.

