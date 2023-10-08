Biden Admin Playing Damage Control After Deleted Tweet on Terrorist Attacks in Israel

The Biden administration’s first response to watching the brutal attack on Israel by Hamas militants was, apparently, to tell Israel not to defend itself.

In a now-deleted tweet from the account of the U.S. Office Of Palestinian Affairs, the State Department wrote, “We unequivocally condemn the attack of Hamas terrorists and the loss of life that has occurred. We urge all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks. Terror and violence solve nothing,” the tweet said.

🚨🚨🚨Joe Biden DEMANDS Israel NOT Defend Itself From Terrorist Attacks In a now deleted tweet, the Biden Regime demanded Israel stop fighting after a brutal surprise attack on Israel by terrorist group Hamas overnight. Hundreds of Israeli civilians have been killed/captured pic.twitter.com/rG0Mqk3F4R — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 7, 2023

Hi @ABlinken! Why did the State Dept just delete this? pic.twitter.com/VsGCcEc5WL — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 7, 2023

It sounds like the Biden administration was asking Israel to just sit down and take it.

According to the Times of Israel, more than 600 people were reportedly killed and 1,590 wounded in Israel after Hamas soldiers indiscriminately began shooting at people in border communities.

Mothers, children, and even the elderly have been taken as “war booty,” the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

The Daily Mail shared the horrific story of Noa Argamani, an Israeli student kidnapped by Hamas gunmen while her boyfriend is led away into the desert.

WARNING: The following posts contain content that viewers may find disturbing

Noa was partying in the south of Israel in a peace music festival when Hams terrorists kidnapped her and dragged her from Israel into Gaza. Noa is held hostage by Hamas. She could be your daughter, sister, friend.#BringBackOurFamily pic.twitter.com/gi2AStVdTQ — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 7, 2023

“Freedom fighters”

Palestinien terrorists shooting the elderly at a bus stop..

What a bunch of cowards. All funded by your “human rights” & “foreign aid” donations.#Israel #Israelunderattack pic.twitter.com/v2IUbuUSkj — Natan Levy ✡︎ (@Natan_Levy) October 7, 2023

Palestinian terrorists opening fire at Israeli attendees of a music festival. Many Israelis are unaccounted for. Some have been kidnapped. Stomach turning scenes from Israel as Hamas terrorists bombard our country https://t.co/LaDVdvtQ2Q — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 7, 2023

NEW: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu tells Gaza residents to “GET OUT NOW” as he vows to use all IDF capabilities to destroy Hamas. “We will win this war, but the price will be unbearably heavy. Hamas wants to murder us all,” Netanyahu said. “Murdering children and mothers in… pic.twitter.com/jnyAeRklbf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 7, 2023

What message does it send to American enemies that the Biden administration’s first reaction is to urge against “retaliatory attacks,” warning that violence “solves” nothing?

The tweet was later taken down — likely, the State Department got some sound advice about showing their gutless hand.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III scrambled to release a statement affirming Israel’s right to defend itself, writing, “I am closely monitoring developments in Israel. Our commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself remains unwavering, and I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this abhorrent attack on civilians. Over the coming days the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism.”

President Biden similarly tweeted, “Today, I spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel’s security.@FLOTUS and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones.”

Today, I spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. @FLOTUS and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 7, 2023

Former President Trump released a strong statement saying Israel “has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force” and expressing his sadness that American tax dollars may have been used to fund this attack.

“These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force. Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration. We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again,” Trump wrote.

Republicans are blasting Biden for releasing $6 billion dollars to Iran on Sept. 11 for the release of five U.S. hostages, which they say could have funded this attack, according to Fox News.

Biden just gave Hamas sponsor Iran $6 billion. Today, innocent Israeli citizens have paid with their lives for his and the Obama holdovers’ venal incompetence. America must unflinchingly support Israel’s right of self defense in all its fullness. God bless and save Israel. — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) October 7, 2023



The Biden administration has said the money is “still in Doha” and can only be used for “humanitarian needs.”

In the coming weeks, Republicans need to hold Biden’s feet to the fire to protect our strongest ally in the Middle East.

Iran is not just Israel’s enemy; it’s ours as well, and this kind of show of weakness does not bode well for either Israel or the U.S.

