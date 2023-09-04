Share
News

Biden Admin Promises Major Push to Provide Work Permits, Benefits for Illegal Aliens

 By Jack Davis  September 4, 2023 at 6:43am
Share

Entering America illegally should be no barrier to getting a job, according to President Joe Biden, who said last week he will help get illegal immigrants, who have flocked to New York City, become better able to find jobs.

After a meeting with Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, the White House issued a statement saying that September would be “a month of action to help close the gap between noncitizens who are eligible for work authorization and those who have applied, to meet labor needs in New York.”

The Biden administration “committed to launching a first-of-its-kind national campaign — for individuals who are work-eligible but have not yet applied for work authorization — with information on how to apply for employment authorization,” the statement said.

Illegal immigrants must wait 150 days to seek a work permit and then another 30 days to receive one, a Biden administration official said, according to the Daily Caller.

The White House plans to ship an additional $100 million in aid to New York in the coming weeks.

Trending:
Biden Bizarrely Says He Has 'No Home to Go to' - Claims He's Not Vacationing at the Beach

Robert Law, who served as a senior official at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in the Trump administration, opposed the push to get illegal immigrants to work, according to the Washington Times.

“Sanctuary jurisdictions would rather get illegal immigrants into the workforce than help Americans back into it. Shameful,” he said.

Last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he will send some of the 100,000 illegal immigrants who have come to the city to federal sites in upstate New York, according to WPIX-TV. He did not name specific locations.

“If I get permission from the federal government, we’re going to use that. We are going to use any space that we get permission to use,” he said, adding that he will not worry about approval from local or state officials.

Do you agree with the Biden administration's pledge?

A letter from the Department of Homeland Security to Adams suggested housing 800 people at a hanger at JFK International Airport, according to WPIX.

To date, 27 counties outside of New York City have implemented local rules banning hotels, motels, and other similar businesses from entering into contracts to house illegal immigrants, according to Spectrum Local News.

“We need to stop the buses rolling outside of New York City,” said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the state Association of Counties.

“Upstate New York does not have capacity,” Acquario said. “There is no space in our hotels in all of these counties around the state of New York. They’re presently being used by their own social services recipients.”

“Who are the folks coming? Their names, their health care records, have they been vaccinated for tuberculosis, varicella or chickenpox? What are their employment skills?” Acquario asked. “This is where the system has collapsed, [and] is a total disconnect between the federal government, the state government, the city of New York and the 57 counties. It’s a system in chaos right now.”

Related:
Biden's America: Majority Living Paycheck to Paycheck, Even Six-Figure Earners Overwhelmed

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had once been an advocate of housing illegal immigrants.

But last month, Poloncarz said the county’s “trust and good faith has been betrayed” after two instances in which illegal immigrants were accused of sexual assaults, according to the New York Post.

“I demanded [New York] Mayor [Eric] Adams pause all further transportation of asylum-seekers to our community until such time as we can resolve all security issues,” Poloncarz said then.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Jimmy Buffet's Sister Speaks Out, Reveals They Were Diagnosed with Cancer at the Same Time: 'I Am Thunderstruck'
Tucker Teases His Interview with Man Who Claims to Have Had Sex with Obama in 1999
Soaring DC Crime: Grocery Chain Ditches Name Brand Laundry Detergents in Favor of Ones No One Wants to Steal
Trump Issues Warning to Auto Workers About Biden's 'All Electric Cars' Plan
'How Did This Happen?' Teen Dies Shortly After Taking Viral 'One Chip Challenge'
See more...

Conversation