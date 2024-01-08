Biden Admin to Remove William Penn Statue in 'Rehabilitation' of Park Dedicated to Pennsylvania Founder

The Biden administration is continuing its efforts to reshape American history.

In a news release Friday, the National Park Service, which is governed by the Department of the Interior, said it would remove the statue of Pennsylvania founder William Penn from the Welcome Park in Philadelphia in order to “rehabilitate” the area and “provide a more welcoming, accurate, and inclusive experience for visitors.”

“The park is located on the site of William Penn’s home, the Slate Roof House, and is named for the ship, Welcome, which transported Penn to Philadelphia,” the release said.

The statue, which was erected to celebrate the 300th anniversary of Penn’s founding of the colony of Pennsylvania, will be replaced by educational offerings about the history of Native American tribes, the NPS said.

“The proposed rehabilitation of Welcome Park includes expanded interpretation of the Native American history of Philadelphia and was developed in consultation with representatives of the indigenous nations of the Haudenosaunee, the Delaware Nation, Delaware Tribe of Indians, the Shawnee Tribe, and the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma,” it said.

“The Penn statue and Slate Roof house model will be removed and not reinstalled,” the park service said.

“In a separate and future effort, new exhibit panels will be installed on the south site wall to replace the Penn timeline,” it said.

Members of the public were encouraged to provide feedback on the plans through a controlled public forum.

However, a post on the X platform by the Independence National Historical Park was met with an overwhelmingly negative reaction.

“Leave the statue right where it is,” one commenter wrote.

According to the Association for Public Art, the statue is over 36 feet tall and weighs more than 53,000 pounds. It was described as one of “Philadelphia’s most prominent landmarks.”

“William Penn remained a dominant point in Center City’s skyline because of a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ that no skyscraper would be built higher than the brim of Penn’s hat,” the organization said.

“Thus, a single work of art exerted a profound influence on the city’s architectural development,” it continued. “In 1986, the gentlemen’s agreement was finally broken, but ‘Billy Penn’ continues to command the long vistas of Broad Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.”

