After Biden Admin Renewed 'Emergency Order', DeSantis Showed Him How It's Done with 1 Glorious Pledge

President Joe Biden and his administration can’t seem to let go of the idea of keeping the country in a state of perpetual fear by extending the COVID-19-related “public health emergency” — even though the president himself declared the pandemic was over months ago.

On Wednesday, Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra extended the “public health emergency” for the eighth time, citing “a result of the continued consequences of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.”

In stark contrast to the Biden administration’s desperation to keep the country in a state of panic, just a day after the emergency state was extended, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced efforts to pass new protections from the ridiculous COVID-related government mandates and rules for Florida residents.

DeSantis described the ability to live free without the government forcing us to wear a mask as a “civil right.”

JUST IN: Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida will pass a law making protections against vaccine and mask mandates permanent “You should never be discriminated against based on your mRNA status […] I just think it’s a civil right to be able to breathe the fresh air.” pic.twitter.com/9zkPQe6IZH — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) January 12, 2023

“We’re gonna do a whole package. We’re gonna make all this permanent, then we’re gonna add some more protections for people,” DeSantis pledged at a news conference Thursday. “You should be able to live your life without a mask … I just think it’s a civil right to be able to breathe the fresh air and be able to live your life.”

During the news conference, the Daily Caller reported, DeSantis reminded reporters and residents of his state that he guided Florida through the worst of the pandemic much differently from most of the nation.

“We were the first state in the country to ban COVID vaccine passports in the spring of 2021, almost two years ago,” DeSantis said.

“We protected employees from being fired from their job. We did a special session in 2021 over the shots [and] banned schools from requiring covid shots for students, including universities,” DeSantis added.

That’s quite a contrast — and an implicit challenge — to how the Biden administration and Democratic governors across the country faced the pandemic — with vaccine mandates and stifling lockdowns.

Social media users cheered the popular Republican governor for his vow to enact further protections for Florida residents.

According to Politico, the latest extension of the public health emergency could be the administration’s last. The outlet reported that senior administration members have suggested that the emergency status could be ended by spring.

Because of how ending the public health emergency will affect the health industry, HHS has pledged to provide advanced notice. Politico cited an HHS official saying, “we will provide a 60-day notice to states before any possible termination or expiration.”

Given how often the administration has extended the pandemic-related public health order over the past two years, betting on the administration ending it anytime soon would be risky. This is a president who told “60 Minutes” in September that the pandemic is over, yet continues exploiting it for his own political purposes.

Hopefully, more red states will follow DeSantis’ lead on the issue, as it seems to be working out well for the Sunshine State.

