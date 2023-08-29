Biden Admin Rolling Out Pandemic 2.0 Preparations as CNN Barks 'Break Out the Masks'

The 2024 election is coming. Is it any wonder that a new COVID variant just happens to be popping up? Many conservatives and Americans who think for themselves would say, “No. It was expected.”

The left-leaning intellectuals, the liberal elite, the propaganda media, the pharmaceutical companies, the Democrats, and, of course, the Biden administration are readying for the new COVID variant to catapult into a full-fledged pandemic. And all the usual suspects are assuming their roles in making it happen. This includes CNN, of course.

In a recent article informing readers it “may be time to break out the masks” to mitigate the spread of Eris, a COVID variant that has already begun to make its rounds, CNN took its place among a plethora of mouthpieces bent on creating a frenzy around the offshoots of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Americans remember what the country endured during the worst of the pandemic restrictions: closed schools, closed churches, closed businesses, and countless courageous people losing their careers because they stood against government mandates.

Of course, the current leader of the free world, President Joe Biden, is doing his part as well to bring back those dark days by recommending everyone embrace the entire program again.

There’s one obvious benefit for Biden:

As campaigning from his basement worked out so well for him the last time, he’s rather practiced in winning elections amid a pandemic. And with the election is right around the corner, with former President Donald Trump leading among Republican primary candidates, a new “pandemic” would most likely bring out a wave of the kind of mail-in ballots that helped Biden win in 2020.

(They also gave rise to lingering doubts about the outcome of the election.)

Having caught up with him last week while on vacation, Fox News asked Biden about his concern regarding the uptick of new COVID cases.

Biden responded on point.

“I signed off this morning on a proposal we have to present to Congress a request for additional funding for a new vaccine that is necessary, that works,” he said.

Millions of dollars are now being wasted on an overblown crisis so achingly familiar that it is earning the social media hashtags — “Plandemic” and “Scamdemic.”

Natalie Winter of “War Room,” a podcast hosted by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, has recently reported about the existence of government contracts resulting in millions of taxpayer dollars being spent to purchase COVID-19 equipment, including testing kits.

And, as Reuters has reported, Big Pharma giants like Moderna, Pfizer, Novavax and BioNTech SE’s have acknowledged their commitment to save the day by riding in with new vaccines.

Let’s not forget that it will shift voters’ attention away from Biden’s dismal record and onto pandemic management.

If Democrats can’t get a UFO or another indictment against the former president and competitor-in-chief to overshadow Biden glaring policy failings, a new pandemic may just be what the doctor ordered.

To that same end, the establishment media will have something new and exciting to talk about. It holds the gift of potentially increased ratings and advertising revenue from the pharmaceutical complex itself.

The public’s response remains to be seen. Biden’s lost immense popularity and credibility since his inauguration. A New York Times/Sienna poll released Aug. 1 showed only 39 percent of those polled approved of the president’s job performance versus 54 percent who disapproved.

By contrast, four months after taking office, Biden had a 61 percent approval rating in May of 2021 — the highest of his presidency.

Meanwhile, Americans should remember all too well the abuses the country witnessed during the depths of the pandemic, on the federal level and, in Democratic jurisdictions, at the state and local levels.

When faced with further tyranny, has the bulk of our nation seen enough, endured enough, and learned enough to resist more?

Saving future generations from the shackles of socialism depends on doing so. We truly are at a crossroads.

