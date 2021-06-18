Biden Admin Says to Hell with Girls Sports, Sues W. Virginia to Force State to Allow Trans Players

President Joe Biden’s assault on women’s sports took a huge leap forward this week.

On Thursday, Biden’s Department of Justice filed court documents contesting a law in West Virginia that bans male athletes who identify as female from competing in women’s and girls’ sports.

“Athletic teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls shall not be open to students of the male sex where selection for such teams is based upon competitive skill or the activity involved is a contact sport,” the West Virginia statute says.

The DOJ claims the law violates the equal protection clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

New: DOJ says states can’t ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s athletics. In a brief, DOJ says West Virginia’s law is unconstitutional, does nothing to protect women’s sports, and is “based on misconceptions and overbroad assumptions about transgender girls.” pic.twitter.com/ArLdERNccA — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) June 17, 2021

This is the same, tired argument that has been used by far-left transgender activists time and again — that not allowing transgenders to participate in women’s sports constitutes unequal treatment under the law.

This notion is completely false.

Transgender athletes are treated equally — they are required to play in a sport that aligns with their sex, just as nontransgender athletes are.

In other words, everyone has an equal right to compete against athletes who share the same biology.

What this law prevents is allowing transgender individuals to have special rights afforded to them based on their subjective interpretation of “gender.”

If the Biden administration is successful in undermining and overturning laws such as this, it very well might eliminate so-called gender identity discrimination.

However, in its place will instead be discrimination based on sex, given the long list of biological advantages male athletes who identify as female have over their female counterparts.

You can’t protect both sex-based and gender-based rights — and Joe Biden has chosen to choose the latter at the expense of women and girls across the country.

This isn’t even the worst proposal put forward by the Biden administration this week, however.

Even more heinous than his attack on women’s sports is Biden’s attack on the innocence of children.

Also on Thursday, the Biden administration submitted documents contesting legislation in Arkansas that bans the practice of “gender-affirming care.”

While the DOJ claims the Arkansas law is nothing more than “dangerous governmental intrusion” that rejects “the judgment of medical professionals and evidence-based treatment guidelines,” the reality is that it is perhaps the only barrier keeping radical gender theorists from abusing and irreversibly mutilating children below the age of consent.

DOJ in Arkansas: “Rather than rely on the judgment of medical professionals and evidence-based treatment guidelines, Arkansas has inserted itself within one of the most confidential and personal of relationships: the physician-patient relationship.” Link: https://t.co/Rl1YYp0rXj pic.twitter.com/UstmZU2e8R — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 17, 2021

For those that may be unaware, “gender-affirming care” is the practice of allowing teenagers, adolescents and even children to elect life-altering sex-change treatments.

“We don’t allow children to vote or get tattoos, yet in the name of progressive thinking we are allowing them to choose serious biomedical interventions with permanent and irreversible results,” Debra Soh, a sex neurologist, wrote in a Jan. 4, 2016, Op-Ed for The Wall Street Journal.

“The silencing of those who oppose this sends the message to parents that early transitioning is the only valid and ethical approach for a gender-dysphoric child,” she wrote. “This message — pushing children to transition at increasingly younger ages so that they will fit neatly into one of two gender categories — is false and unscientific. It is more progressive to offer them the time and the space they need to figure out who they are and what is ultimately best for them.”

It all boils down to this: These Democrats don’t care about women, and they certainly don’t care about children.

If they cared about either group, they would take the time to learn about the dangers of gender-affirming care, and they would take the time to learn about the many biological advantages men have over women when it comes to athletics and stop trying to rob women of all of those opportunities.

Unfortunately, they don’t care about anything but woke virtue signaling.

As long as supporting a position makes them look like civil rights heroes, these Democrats will be sure to capitalize, regardless of how many lives they destroy along the way.

