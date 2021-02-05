Login
Biden Admin Says It Plans to Send Masks to Every American

President Joe Biden wears a mask as he walks to the White House upon exiting Marine One on Jan. 29.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden wears a mask as he walks to the White House upon exiting Marine One on Jan. 29. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published February 5, 2021 at 9:28am
Almost four months after a survey reported that the vast majority of Americans wear masks as recommended during the coronavirus pandemic, the Biden administration is set to embark on a plan to send masks to everybody.

According to NBC News, the administration is mulling the logistical fine points of a mass mask mailing. The report cited “three people familiar with the discussions” and “a White House official” as the source of its information.

“There are a range of options on the table to help protect more Americans from the coronavirus and encourage people to mask up, but no decision has been made,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, according to the report.

Wearing masks has been a centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 policy. Biden ordered masks to be worn in all federal buildings and mandated them on public transportation.

NBC News reported that the Trump administration last year had discussed a mass mailing of masks but instead funneled them to nonprofit groups and state agencies that targeted who would receive them.

“This was an idea that really came up last year in the Trump administration,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told NBC anchor Lester Holt on Thursday. “The public health agencies recommended it. The president vetoed it for some reason. We want to get this back on track. We’re looking at what can be done to quickly do this with the mask supplies that we have.”

Klain said that an announcement might come within days about the effort, which he said was part “of a plan to get every American masked up in these first 100 days.”

In October, a survey found that masks were already in use by most Americans, according to WebMD.

The survey showed that 93 percent of those polled said they sometimes, often or always wear a mask or face covering outside the home.

An August version of the same survey found mask compliance was at 90 percent.

Many thought a mask mailing campaign was a bad idea.

Biden’s zeal for mask mandates comes as some states are pushing back.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin state Assembly passed legislation that would repeal a mask mandate imposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, according to WISN-TV.

“When people want to impose things because only one person believes they have the power to do so, that’s where the whole system falls apart,” Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said. “Rather than working with the legislature, Gov. Evers has done everything he can to work around us.”

Do you think it's a good idea to send masks to every American?

“What the governor is doing, make no mistake about it, is a power grab. He wants all the power to himself,” Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke said. “That’s not how our system of government works.”

In Kentucky, Republican state Sen. Adrienne Southworth has proposed a law that would block the state government from imposing a mask mandate and let any such decision be made by local governments, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported Thursday.

“This is just moving our state to a more nuanced approach,” Southworth said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







