Biden Admin Scrambles to Remove Migrants Under TX Bridge After Horrific Conditions Exposed

The Biden administration is scrambling to remove thousands of illegal Haitian immigrants from under a bridge in south Texas.

The Associated Press reported that people under the bridge will be flown to Haiti beginning on Sunday.

An anonymous government official told the AP that five to eight planes a day will return the migrants to their country of origin.

Another official told the outlet the Haitians would be expelled on only two flights per day.

Most of them reportedly traveled north from South America after having left Haiti in the wake of the devastating 2010 earthquake.

This week, stunning images emerged of thousands of people crowded underneath a port of entry bridge in Del Rio.

The bridge has since been closed to international traffic.

Aerial footage revealed the scope of the crisis until the Federal Aviation Administration instituted a two-week ban on flights in the area.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin skirted the ban by finding his way onto a government helicopter.

His footage showed a rapidly deteriorating situation as illegal migrants continued to stream across the border.

More footage. Major thank you to Texas DPS. When the FAA grounded our drones, DPS was willing to get us in the air to show ongoing deteriorating situation at the bridge. The situation is in Del Rio is completely out of control. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8RUXheV8gk — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

Thank you to @TxDPS for taking us up in the chopper today while our drone was grounded by the Feds. The true scope of the situation in Del Rio is seen best from the air.

Also happy to report the FAA has cleared us to fly our drone again after FOX submitted a waiver. pic.twitter.com/ACG6IGxryL — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

The FAA lifted the flight ban for Fox on Friday.

. @FoxNews applied this morning and has received clearance to operate from now until the end of September in the restricted airspace linked below. Any media can also apply at: https://t.co/aKnbUkaTG6https://t.co/FyUL146Lmo — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) September 17, 2021

On Saturday, Melugin was back to sharing drone footage of a packed crowd still living underneath or around the bridge.

BREAKING: Our @FoxNews drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, where it appears the mass of migrants has expanded once again.

Stunning visuals. More than 11,000 under the bridge as of yesterday w/ more streaming in. Expect that number to be bigger today. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/phnep2MWz8 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

Val Verde Country Sheriff Frank Joe Martinez estimated the number of people in the crowd had swelled to nearly 14,000, according to the AP.

