Biden Admin Scrambles to Remove Migrants Under TX Bridge After Horrific Conditions Exposed

 By Kipp Jones  September 18, 2021 at 12:29pm
The Biden administration is scrambling to remove thousands of illegal Haitian immigrants from under a bridge in south Texas.

The Associated Press reported that people under the bridge will be flown to Haiti beginning on Sunday.

An anonymous government official told the AP that five to eight planes a day will return the migrants to their country of origin.

Another official told the outlet the Haitians would be expelled on only two flights per day.

Most of them reportedly traveled north from South America after having left Haiti in the wake of the devastating 2010 earthquake.

This week, stunning images emerged of thousands of people crowded underneath a port of entry bridge in Del Rio.

The bridge has since been closed to international traffic.

Aerial footage revealed the scope of the crisis until the Federal Aviation Administration instituted a two-week ban on flights in the area.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin skirted the ban by finding his way onto a government helicopter.

His footage showed a rapidly deteriorating situation as illegal migrants continued to stream across the border.

The FAA lifted the flight ban for Fox on Friday.

On Saturday, Melugin was back to sharing drone footage of a packed crowd still living underneath or around the bridge.

Val Verde Country Sheriff Frank Joe Martinez estimated the number of people in the crowd had swelled to nearly 14,000, according to the AP.

Kipp Jones
Kipp Jones
Conversation