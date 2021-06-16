America First Legal President Stephen Miller, who served as senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, blasted a Wednesday announcement by the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security, saying the federal agencies have launched an “airlift operation” to bring the relatives of illegal immigrants to live in the United States.

“The Biden Administration’s war on national sovereignty has reached unimaginable new depths,” Miller said in a statement.

“Unsatisfied with simply melting the border through nationwide catch-and-release, they have announced a new program to find and recruit the relatives of illegal aliens and fly them into the United States,” he added.

Miller called out the move as “a colossal airlift operation for the relatives of illegal aliens now living in the United States.”

The program, which Miller’s group called “blatantly unlawful,” would allow the children of illegal immigrants to be flown from Central America to the U.S. at the expense of American taxpayers.

“Under this preposterous and plainly unlawful program, illegal aliens now residing inside the United States — including recipients of deferred action and those who have merely applied for asylum — can petition the government to ‘parole’ their children into the United States, or any other relative over whom they assert guardian status,” Miller said.

“A larger magnet for illegal immigration could not be envisioned: sneak across the border, gain a foothold in the United States, and then the government will then bring in the rest of your family.

“We are conscripting career Homeland Security and Department of State officials into providing a global taxi service for illegal aliens and their families. This massive, government-fueled surge of both illegal and low-skilled migration will place enormous burdens on the already burdened shoulders of the U.S. workers and taxpayers. What the Biden Administration has announced is illegal, unconstitutional, and unconscionable,” Miller concluded.

The AFL Twitter account added, “Unsatisfied with simply melting the border through nationwide catch-and-release, the Biden Administration has announced a new program to find and recruit the relatives of illegal aliens and fly them into the United States.”

Miller’s statement comes as Trump announced on Tuesday that he will travel to the nation’s southern border at the request of Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

“I have accepted the invitation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott to join him on an official visit to our Nation’s decimated Southern Border,” Trump announced in a message posted to his Telegram account. He said the visit will take place on June 30.

Trump criticized the Biden administration and lamented the conditions at the border.

“The Biden Administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in U.S history and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis in U.S history. It’s an unmitigated disaster zone,” Trump said.

Trump noted the changes that have taken place at the border over the past five months as the Biden administration swiftly reversed his policies.

“We went from detain-and-remove to catch-and-release. We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world. Biden and Harris have handed control of our border over to cartels, criminals, and coyotes,” he wrote.

“Drug dealers, MS-13 gang members, human smugglers, sex traffickers, and the criminal elements of the world now have free reign. Hospitals and schools are getting crushed and public health is being sacrificed all in service of a radical left anti-borders agenda. Our brave border agents and courageous ICE officers have been illegally stopped from doing their jobs.

“Our Nation is now one giant sanctuary city where even dangerous criminals are being cut loose and set free inside the U.S interior on a daily basis,” Trump said.

