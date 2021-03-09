Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Biden Admin Slammed with State Lawsuit Over 'Unconscionable' Immigration Policies

×
By Andrew Trunsky
Published March 9, 2021 at 9:38am
Mewe Share P Share

Arizona and Montana sued President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday in an effort to block limits on deportations, Fox News reported.

Attorneys general Mark Brnovich of Arizona and Austin Knudsen of Montana filed a lawsuit in response to the Biden administration’s 100-day deportation moratorium, arguing that it will negatively impact their states.

Brnovich said the immigration rule will trigger a “humanitarian crisis,” Fox News reported.

“If asked about the poorest policy choice I’ve ever seen in government, this would be a strong contender,” Brnovich said in a statement.

“Blindly releasing thousands of people, including convicted criminals and those who may be spreading COVID-19 into our state, is both unconscionable and a violation of federal law.”

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee: Biden's About to Put 57 Million Jobs in Jeopardy with 1 Law, Makes Keystone Look Like Nothing


The 100-day moratorium halts the deportation of illegal immigrants with the exception of those who pose a national security threat, those who have crossed the border since Nov. 1, and those who have committed “aggravated felonies.”

The lawsuit says the pause on deportations will hurt Arizona and Montana financially.

Illegal immigration costs Arizona tens of millions of dollars annually, and the Department of Homeland Security acknowledged that the moratorium directly impacts drug trafficking in Montana, according to the lawsuit.

Do you approve of the Biden administration's deportation moratorium?

“Meth trafficked into Montana by Mexican drug cartels has wrecked our state. The problem will only be made worse if the Biden administration continues to allow criminals to stay in our country,” Knudsen said in a statement.

Knudsen said the Biden administration is failing to keep Americans safe.

“Enforcing our immigration laws and helping to keep Americans safe is one of the most important functions. The Biden administration is failing its basic responsibility to Americans,” Knudsen said.

Both states filed a preliminary injunction to prevent the policy from going into effect while the case is being heard, according to Fox News.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Erasing the Line: House Dems Pump Brakes on Biden Plan to 'Re-Engineer' Immigration System

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Texas Judge Deals Planned Parenthood Another Blow in Fight Over Taxpayer-Funded Abortion
Pro-Life Leaders Condemn 'Unprecedented' Abortion Funding in Democrats' COVID Bill
Newly Released FBI Footage Shows Suspect Linked to Pipe Bombs Planted at RNC, DNC
Georgia Senate Passes Bill Limiting Absentee Voting, Strengthening Voter ID Requirements
Biden Admin Slammed with State Lawsuit Over 'Unconscionable' Immigration Policies
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×