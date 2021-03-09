Arizona and Montana sued President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday in an effort to block limits on deportations, Fox News reported.

Attorneys general Mark Brnovich of Arizona and Austin Knudsen of Montana filed a lawsuit in response to the Biden administration’s 100-day deportation moratorium, arguing that it will negatively impact their states.

Brnovich said the immigration rule will trigger a “humanitarian crisis,” Fox News reported.

“If asked about the poorest policy choice I’ve ever seen in government, this would be a strong contender,” Brnovich said in a statement.

“Blindly releasing thousands of people, including convicted criminals and those who may be spreading COVID-19 into our state, is both unconscionable and a violation of federal law.”

The 100-day moratorium halts the deportation of illegal immigrants with the exception of those who pose a national security threat, those who have crossed the border since Nov. 1, and those who have committed “aggravated felonies.”

The lawsuit says the pause on deportations will hurt Arizona and Montana financially.

Illegal immigration costs Arizona tens of millions of dollars annually, and the Department of Homeland Security acknowledged that the moratorium directly impacts drug trafficking in Montana, according to the lawsuit.

“Meth trafficked into Montana by Mexican drug cartels has wrecked our state. The problem will only be made worse if the Biden administration continues to allow criminals to stay in our country,” Knudsen said in a statement.

Knudsen said the Biden administration is failing to keep Americans safe.

“Enforcing our immigration laws and helping to keep Americans safe is one of the most important functions. The Biden administration is failing its basic responsibility to Americans,” Knudsen said.

Both states filed a preliminary injunction to prevent the policy from going into effect while the case is being heard, according to Fox News.

