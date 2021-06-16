Throughout former President Donald Trump’s tenure, his opponents on the left continually tried to paint him as a dictator. Many went as far as to compare him to Adolf Hitler, one of the evilest tyrants in the history of the world.

The Washington Post published an article on July 16, 2018, headlined “It’s not wrong to compare Trump’s America to the Holocaust. Here’s why.”

It argued that while Trump was not pursuing a mass genocide, the Trump administration could be compared to Nazi Germany because they both used “dehumanizing language,” and that “child detention centers” were comparable to “concentration camps.”

These accusations are obviously ridiculous, and yet they were relatively common among members of the establishment media during Trump’s presidency.

It seems hypocritical, then, that the establishment media would ignore a strategy from the Biden administration taken straight out of the playbook of Nazi Germany. And yet that is exactly what they are doing right now.

According to a White House transcript from Monday, an unidentified senior official in the Biden administration discussed plans meant to curb domestic terrorism.

“This involves creating contexts in which those who are family members or friends or co-workers know that there are pathways and avenues to raise concerns and seek help for those who they have perceived to be radicalizing and potentially radicalizing towards violence,” he said.

In other words, the Biden administration is actively encouraging American citizens to report their friends and family to the government if they “perceive” them to be too radical.

What exactly constitutes radical behavior? The official did not clarify, but considering all the talk from Democrats about Trump presenting a threat to democracy, it would be hard to trust their judgment.

“Biden began his presidency with a stark warning in his inauguration speech about the ‘rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat,'” Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering wrote Tuesday.

“On June 1, Biden described the threat from ‘white supremacy’ as the ‘most lethal threat to the homeland today.'”

Given the left’s tendency to call everything it doesn’t like “white supremacy,” there is no telling what might constitute “radical” or dangerous behavior in their minds.

This policy bears a striking resemblance to Germany under Hitler, where people were encouraged to report their neighbors, families and friends to the Gestapo for certain offenses. According to the Wiener Holocaust Library, these informants played a big role in enabling the Nazi regime.

“Nazi propaganda presented the Gestapo as an omnipresent all-seeing, all-knowing group, but in reality there was just one secret police officer for approximately every 10,000 citizens of Nazi Germany,” it said. “The Gestapo were therefore reliant on a network of thousands of informants.”

An obvious problem arose from this system, the library noted: Informants began to report people based on “rumor or suspicion” instead of facts.

It is not hard to imagine a similar issue arising in America under this Biden administration policy. What is to stop a leftist from reporting someone for flying a Trump flag outside his or her house, for example?

When the establishment media promulgate the idea that Trump is a threat to democracy, that implies his supporters also represent a threat.

One can see why the idea that anyone on the other side of the aisle is a “threat,” mixed with the proposition of reporting your neighbors, could present a serious problem.

This is not to say that Americans should ignore the potential threat of violence. If people suspect that their neighbor or friend is engaging in criminal activity or planning some sort of attack, they should definitely call the police.

However, informing the government of anything you perceive as radical is a lot different from reporting a crime. It encourages citizens to turn each other in based solely on their political leanings.

To be clear, the United States is not Nazi Germany, no matter who is in power. But the media watchdogs who compared Trump to Hitler could at least mention how radical this new policy really is.

