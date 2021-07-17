Biden Admin Took 2 Days to Tell Cubans to Keep Out, Kamala Waited 140 Days to Tell Guatemalans the Same Thing

Amid pro-democracy protests across Cuba this week, the Biden administration took only two days to tell Cubans to stay in their own country — while the same administration dragged its feet for 140 days before telling Guatemalans the same thing.

After illegal immigrants surged across the U.S.-Mexico border for months after President Joe Biden took office, it wasn’t until June 7 that Vice President Kamala Harris — who had been put in charge of the issue — finally said to potential migrants what should have been loud and clear on Jan. 20: We’re a country of laws, and you don’t have to stay home, but you can’t come here.

A tragic humanitarian crisis unfolded before political pressure prompted the inept vice president to utter the words.

“I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come. Do not come,” Harris said after a meeting last month with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, NPR reported.

“The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border,” she said.

The statement drew criticism from Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ociaso-Cortez of New York, which meant she was at odds with her base, and that can’t be bad.

This is disappointing to see. First, seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival. Second, the US spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America. We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing. https://t.co/vADyh5H0bw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2021

But do you think Harris meant it? Almost certainly not.

Democrats are hoping that importing new people from other countries will allow them to stay completive in national elections. We’re all one amnesty deal away from seeing the country’s electorate remade with the GOP turned into a permanent minority party.

Democrats need those migrants. But not all immigrants are equal, at least not to the leftists running our country into the ground. You know who isn’t welcome in America?

Cubans, of course.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is of Cuban descent, made clear on Tuesday — two days after Cubans bravely took to the streets to rally against the repressive communist regime — that those seeking refuge from tyranny are not welcome here.

“The time is never right to attempt migration by sea,” Mayorkas said while speaking at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, Politico reported. “To those who risk their lives doing so, this risk is not worth taking.”

“Allow me to be clear: If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States,” the Democrat added.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warns Cubans and Haitians not to come to the US. “It seems like a message that he should be saying at the southern border right now,” @NMalliotakis tells Newsmax. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/mcAxyTWu32 — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 14, 2021

Mayorkas, Harris, Biden and all of those seeking to inject divisive racial politics into every aspect of our lives can’t have freedom-loving people coming ashore in South Florida and gumming up the works.

You know who isn’t likely to vote for the communist-sympathizing Democrats? Cubans who just escaped the horrors of communism.

The Biden administration finally took a hardline stance against illegal immigration this past week, and it was against the wrong people. It was entirely political.

A party that is currently scheming to remake the electorate with people imported from Guatemala, Mexico and other places in Central America can’t have voter rolls lined with new Republicans.

If the 2020 election is any indication of how Cuban refugees might vote, we know why Mayorkas was so adamant against those desperate for change coming ashore.

It’s time to fight the leftists’ fire with fire. If they want to remake our electorate with people who stream across the southern border, let’s keep up and demand asylum for all freedom-loving Cubans immediately.

Let’s invite the entire country of Cuba over — at least until the regime in that country has nobody left to oppress, or it falls and those wishing to return home to rebuild do so. Surely many willing Sunshine State boat enthusiasts would make the trek down to Havana.

¡Initiate Operación Dinamo!

