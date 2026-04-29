Biden Admin Used a 'Code Word' to Conceal Loans to Planned Parenthood, Senator Alleges

Despite having been out of office for over a year now, former President Joe Biden and his administration continue to find ways to capture headlines — and not always for the best reasons.

The latest allegation to hound the Biden administration comes from Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst.

The lawmaker claimed Monday that the Biden administration used clandestine — and possibly illegal — methods to keep Planned Parenthood funded, according to the Daily Wire.

Ernst took direct issue with Biden’s Small Business Administration, whose officials allegedly used a code word to circumvent any mention of the abortion facility.

Instead, Biden’s SBA substituted “Planned Parenthood” with “Benghazi” in all correspondence.

And Ernst has some questions about that:

What’s Benghazi have to do with Planned Parenthood? That’s what I’m asking @TheJusticeDept after records reveal Biden officials concealed all their Planned Parenthood meetings and discussions with codeword “Benghazi.” If this was done to evade congressional oversight into their… — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) April 27, 2026

“What’s Benghazi have to do with Planned Parenthood?” Ernst posted to X Monday. “That’s what I’m asking [The Department of Justice] after records reveal Biden officials concealed all their Planned Parenthood meetings and discussions with codeword ‘Benghazi.’

“If this was done to evade congressional oversight into their $90 million handout to the nation’s largest abortion provider, there must be accountability!”

“What does Benghazi have to do with Planned Parenthood? It appears the Biden SBA used it as a codename to hide the $90 million in taxpayer funds they gifted to the abortion provider,” Ernst said in a statement. “I’ve already exposed the Biden administration’s blatant disregard for transparency, but this potential cover-up demands answers.

“I’m calling for a DOJ investigation to determine if Biden officials were illegally concealing federal records over their egregious handout to Planned Parenthood.”

Ernst reportedly made this discovery after getting access to SBA communications, following years of being stonewalled by the Biden administration.

As the senator dug deeper into the issue, she discovered that this use of the codeword “Benghazi” appears to have been at the discretion of a “top lawyer at the SBA.”

Furthermore, Ernst deduced that the purpose of this subterfuge was apparently to hide internal references concerning Planned Parenthood’s qualifications for the COVID-era Paycheck Protection Program.

As Ernst’s news release explained: “The use of an unrelated codeword would have effectively hidden information related to these programs from any congressional or public record requests – which, if proven, would be a violation of the Federal Records Act and a federal crime.”

In her letter to the DOJ, Ernst again repeated a very curious question: “Forgiving over $90 million of federal SBA loans to Planned Parenthood had nothing to do with Benghazi. So, again, why were Biden officials hiding their email records under the title ‘Benghazi’?”

While that question was clearly meant for the Justice Department, it seems that the Biden administration can’t outrun these inquiries, either.

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