Biden Admin Used Threats to Silence Parents from Speaking Out Against Woke Policies, Teaching: DOJ Report

The Department of Justice on Oct. 5 released a comprehensive report detailing how the Biden administration weaponized systems of government to silence parents from speaking out about obstructions of justice they experienced within the educational establishment.

Attorney General Todd Blanche released, “The 2026 Report to Expose the Weaponization of Government Against Parents in Schools” and posted it to X on Oct. 5.

In conjunction with Executive Order 14147, the 273-page report exposes how then Biden-era Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memorandum at the urging of the National School Boards Association (NSBA) and White House officials to threaten and prosecute parents.

The Biden administration weaponized the DOJ against parents who tried to blow the whistle that leadership actions within school systems could be unconstitutional, Blanche said in his post, citing the department’s report.

“Along with the report, we’ve released hundreds of exhibits and emails that make official and verify what many Americans had guessed: the Garland DOJ worked hand in hand with WH officials and the National School Boards Association to chill free speech and parental rights while they threatened to prosecute parents and label them domestic terrorists,” Blanche said in X post.

After Garland sent out his memorandum, the FBI opened a number of investigations into so-called “school board threats,” the report states.

The Bureau investigated a mother because she belonged to a “right-wing mom’s group” and “is a gun owner” and a father because “he rail[ed] against the government,” the report finds.

Should parents be labeled as 'domestic terrorists' for speaking out against school policies? Yes, if threats are involved No, that's extreme Depends on the situation Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, if threats are involved 0% (0 votes) No, that's extreme 100% (6 votes) Depends on the situation 0% (0 votes)

Parents were labeled as “domestic terrorists” or “violent protestors” for voicing objections at their local school board meeting about COVID-19 restrictions, transgender ideology, Critical Race Theory in curriculums, and DEI policies implemented in their districts, according to the report.

A 2021 letter from NSBA to then-President Joe Biden encouraged the federal government to treat certain speech as “criminal” and request “actions against” those parents including prosecuting those who protested school board activities as “engaging in domestic terrorism,” the report reads.

One example of Biden admin’s actions detailed in the report was when a father was arrested as a “domestic terrorist” and imprisoned after his special-needs daughter was brutally raped by a man wearing a dress in a female restroom.

The father was silenced from speaking out about the school district’s failure to report the rape, and admit that the leftist policies to accommodate LGBTQ identifying individuals allowed it to happen in the first place.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.