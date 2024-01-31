Is there no end to the astonishing moral bankruptcy of the Biden Administration?

Because, if administration officials are truly considering essentially betraying Israel as has been reported, it would be difficult to argue the contrary.

According to a report in Axios, Biden’s State Department is currently reviewing possible options to recognize Palestine as a sovereign state.

Apparently, Secretary of State Tony Blinken has “asked the State Department to conduct a review and present policy options on possible U.S. and international recognition of a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza.”

As Axios put it, “even considering such options signals a shift in thinking within the Biden administration on possible Palestinian statehood recognition, which is highly sensitive both internationally and domestically.”

Besides recognizing the state of Palestine, the sources that spoke to Axios reveal that the State Department is considering several options when it comes to resolving this vexing issue, such as refraining from using American veto power to block a Security Council resolution to admit Palestine as “a full UN member state,” or even encouraging “other countries to recognize Palestine.”

According to Axios, former British Prime Minister David Cameron said Monday that recognition for Palestine is under consideration in the U.K.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is stridently opposed to any recognition of a Palestinian state — either by individual countries or in the U.N. Palestine currently has a “permanent observer mission” at the U.N., which is a designation short of full membership. (The Vatican also has a “permanent observer mission” at the world body.)

Upon the release of the Axios report, Jason D. Greenblatt, who served as an adviser to former President Donald Trump, publicized it on the social media platform X with the comment that this “would be a huge mistake, a betrayal of Israel & make things much more complicated to achieve something real down the road that could benefit everyone… It will make an intransigent Palestinian leadership in Ramallah even moreso, and embolden Hamas & other terrorists to continue their bloody rampage.”

This would be a huge mistake, a betrayal of Israel & make things much more complicated to achieve something real down the road that could benefit everyone. This effort should be stopped immediately. It will make an intransigent Palestinian leadership in Ramallah even moreso, and… https://t.co/BqI6CVUTNA — Jason D. Greenblatt (@GreenblattJD) January 31, 2024

Reacting to Greenblatt’s post, more users joined Greenblatt with their critiques.

One user rhetorically asked “So Hamas and Iran got everything they wanted out of the Oct 7 terrorist attack?” Another called the move “unacceptable. The free world cannot reward terrorism.”

So Hamas and Iran got everything they wanted out of the Oct 7 terrorist attack? — Banana Republic Justice Swan 🍌 (@TheWuhanClan) January 31, 2024

This is unacceptable. The free world cannot reward terrorism. — Dr. Brandy Shufutinsky (@76brandy76) January 31, 2024

Another user, however, brilliantly encapsulated everything wrong with this boneheaded idea:

“This is disgusting. It is the apotheosis of a foreign policy obsessed with legitimizing and appeasing bad actors under the assumption that the good guys must always give way. This is the worst possible signal imaginable: commit acts of savagery, and the world gives you a treat.”

This is disgusting. It is the apotheosis of a foreign policy obsessed with legitimizing and appeasing bad actors under the assumption that the good guys must always give way. This is the worst possible signal imaginable: commit acts of savagery, and the world gives you a treat. — Eldee Stephens (@eldeestephens) January 31, 2024

You can’t really disagree with that take.

It’s almost as if the Biden administration has forgotten the brutal and unwarranted savagery of the Hamas’ Oct 7 attacks on Israel.

They murdered men, women and children indiscriminately, committed all sorts of acts of violence while recording their victims’ humiliations, threatened to broadcast executions of hostages on national television, and even numbered infants among their long list of victims.

For the Biden administration to even consider such a move is a slap in the face to Israel.

Israel is a sovereign nation recognized by the U.S. and the U.N. that has been the target of a brutal terror attack.

Everyone knows — or should know — that appeasing terrorists is a failing strategy.

The U.S. knew this well enough when tracking down the terrorists behind the 9/11 terror attacks; why does the Biden administration seem to have forgotten that?

Why are they even considering giving Hamas and their allies what they want?

It’s only been a few months since Hamas’ despicable attacks. Rewarding the group now for doing nothing but double down on its savagery would not only send exactly the wrong message, it’s beyond absurd.

We knew Biden and his cronies were morally bankrupt, but this is beyond the pale even for the Biden administration.

