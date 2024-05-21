Share
Biden Administration Denies Iran's Request for Assistance in Wake of President's Death

 By Richard Moorhead  May 21, 2024 at 10:33am
An unusual request for assistance made by Iran to the United States government wasn’t fulfilled.

The request was made after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi went missing in a helicopter crash on Sunday in the country’s East Azerbaijan province, according to Reuters.

Raisi was found dead on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller revealed that the Islamist dictatorship had asked the U.S. to help them in some form in the midst of the incident, Reuters reported.

“We were asked for assistance by the Iranian government,” he said.

Miller left the specifics of the request vague while revealing that the United States was willing to help its geopolitical adversary.

“We did make clear to them that we would offer assistance, as we would do in response to any request by a foreign government in this sort of situation,” Miller explained.

Is Iran a major threat to U.S. security?

However, tangible cooperation between the United States and Iran didn’t materialize.

“Ultimately, largely for logistical reasons, we were unable to provide that assistance,” he concluded.

It’s unclear why the two nations couldn’t get on the same page for the project.

The State Department expressed official condolences for Raisi’s death in a statement while reaffirming support for human rights of Iranian citizens.

The statement received backlash, and Miller defended offering condolences for Raisi in a Monday news conference.

Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was also killed in the crash, according to CBS News.

The death of Raisi, a hardliner widely seen as a puppet of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was celebrated by critics of the Iranian regime.

The country is slated to conduct elections within 50 days.

Only candidates permitted by Iran’s Islamist state clergy will be permitted to run.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




