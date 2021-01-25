Less than a week into President Joe Biden’s term, the administration has been hit with a major lawsuit over a flurry of executive orders issued shortly after the Inauguration Day ceremonies.

The legal action, brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, specifically seeks to stop an “unconstitutional, illegal, and bad” freeze on deportations of illegal immigrants from the state.

Paxton revealed the lawsuit Friday, stating that it was brought only after Biden refused to undo an order issued by his Department of Homeland Security halting the removals.

“I told [the Department of Homeland Security] and [Biden] last night to rescind its deportation freeze, which is unconstitutional, illegal, and bad for Texas and the nation,” Paxton wrote in a Twitter post. “They didn’t budge.”

According to Paxton, the executive order’s abrupt halt to deportations would lead to major financial harm against the state and an even higher burden for its legal residents.

“A higher number of illegal aliens in Texas leads to budgetary harms, including higher education and healthcare costs,” Paxton wrote in the lawsuit.

“This unlawful reversal will cause Texas immediate and irreparable harm if it is not enjoined.”

A slew of DHS officials in their official capacity are named in the massive legal action, as well as a number of immigration and customs agencies.

The Biden order marked a sharp reversal of former President Donald Trump’s policies, which saw a strengthening of border security and equipped immigration enforcement agencies to conduct their work with remarkable efficiency.

Now, the immigration crisis threatens to engulf Texas and other border states once again.

Thankfully for those living along the border, it looks like Paxton is digging in for a fight.

“Our state defends the largest section of the southern border in the nation,” Paxton said in a statement. “Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel.”

“I am confident that these unlawful and perilous actions cannot stand,” he later continued. “The rule of law and security of our citizens must prevail.”

Before the current push to defeat the Biden administration’s rollback on immigration enforcement, Paxton fought to overturn the former vice president’s victory and deliver the win to Trump.

Shortly after his election integrity fight began, Paxton was hit by allegations of criminal acts including accusations that he participated in bribery and abused the influence of his office.

Days later Paxton reportedly became the target of an FBI subpoena, hinting that an investigation against him may be ongoing.

While there may be federal action brewing against the state attorney general, it seems that isn’t stopping his fight to protect Texans against the damaging effects of illegal immigration.

