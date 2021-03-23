Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

The Biden Administration Was Just Forced to Pull Another Controversial Nominee

×
By Erin Coates
Published March 23, 2021 at 12:34pm
Mewe Share P Share

The Biden Administration has withdrawn its nomination of Elizabeth Klein as deputy secretary of the Department of the Interior amid opposition from key Senators.

A White House spokesperson told Fox News Tuesday that Klein’s nomination was never officially submitted after President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate her on Jan. 18.

Klein had worked for the Interior Department during the Obama and Clinton administrations and was most recently the deputy director of the State Energy & Environmental Impact Center at NYU School of Law.

Sources familiar with the matter told Politico that she was no longer showing considered for the post after Sen. Lisa Murkowski made it clear she would oppose the nomination.

TRENDING: Arizona Governor Calls Kamala Harris the 'Worst Possible Choice' to Manage Biden's Border Crisis

The Alaska Republican has sought to expand “The Last Frontier” state’s oil and gas industry, and could have faced roadblocks from Klein’s progressive policies.

Murkowski was one of four Republicans who voted to confirm Interior Secretary Deb Haaland but has since expressed reservations about her policies.

She said that her constituents “are concerned by [Haaland’s] opposition to resource development on public lands, including her opposition to key projects in Alaska and her questioning of the vital role that Alaska Native Corporations serve in our communities,” according to Fox News.

Do you think Biden will be able to find a successful nominee?

“I am going to place my trust in Representative Haaland and her team, despite some very real misgivings,” Murkowski said. She faced censure from Alaska’s Republican party after she voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Senate Democrats could have confirmed Klein if Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and all 49 other Democratic senators supported the nomination, but it is not clear if Manchin would have supported another progressive nominee, Fox News reported.

Although a replacement for Klein has not yet been announced, two people familiar with the matter told Politico that Tommy Beaudreau is being considered for a possible nomination.

Beaudreau is an Alaskan native who served as an Interior official during the Obama administration. Murkowski is said to have put Beaudreau’s name forward as a possible replacement for Klein.

Klein is the second nominee the Biden administration has failed to push through the Senate confirmation process.

RELATED: Biden Passes the Buck, Puts Kamala Harris in Charge of Border Crisis

Neera Tanden withdrew herself from consideration to head the Office of Management and Budget earlier this month amid strong Senate opposition to her appointment.

Tanden, whose history of partisan vitriol on social media had become a lightning rod for critics, said that it was “an honor of a lifetime to be considered” but she could not move forward.

“I have accepted Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget,” Biden said.

“I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my Administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







13 States Just Filed a Lawsuit Against Biden
Republicans Rolling Out Bills in Bid to Solve Biden's Border Crisis
Biden Finally Letting Media Inside Immigration Facility, But There's a Glaring Problem
'The View' Host Claims 'You Are Not a Patriot' if You Own an 'Assault Rifle'
Mitch McConnell Warns About Democrats' Plot to 'Win Elections in Perpetuity'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×