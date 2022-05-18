Share
News

Biden Administration Preparing for Outbreak of Violence to Follow Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade Ruling: Report

 By Jack Davis  May 18, 2022 at 9:44am
Share

A Department of Homeland Security memo warned that a surge in violence is likely after the Supreme Court issues its ruling in an abortion case that could result in a ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in 1973.

The Friday memo said threats against various levels of government “are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court’s official ruling,” according to Axios.

The bulletin warned of an emerging “threat to government, religious and reproductive healthcare personnel and facilities and ideological opponents,” according to CBS.

Since a draft opinion leaked that called for overturning Roe v. Wade, protesters have demonstrated outside the homes of Supreme Court justices, a Wisconsin pro-life organization was firebombed and a New York City protest blocked pro-life demonstrators from holding a vigil at a Planned Parenthood.

Trending:
Reporter Posts Video of Trying to Charge His Tesla, Shows Why Electric Cars Won't Quickly Solve Gas Issue

The memo noted that the threat environment is already supercharged.

The National Capital Region Threat Intelligence Consortium has referred at least 25 violent online posts for investigation, according to CBS.

The bulletin said that social media threats linked to the abortion decision have touched upon “burning down or storming the U.S. Supreme Court and murdering Justices and their clerks, members of Congress and lawful demonstrators.”

Will overturing Roe v. Wade spark riots?

The bulletin from the DHS’ Office of Intelligence and Analysis said “grievances related to restricting abortion access could fuel violence by pro-choice abortion-related violent extremists.”

The memo also warned law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for individuals or groups “levying violent threats, encouraging others to commit violence or doxing individuals to incite or enable violence against others for abortion-related motivations,” as well as “pre-operational surveillance, unusual or suspicious interest in a facility or attempts to gain unauthorized entry to government facilities, reproductive healthcare facilities or personal residences of Supreme Court Justices.”


But while there is a lot of threatening language floating about, little has crystallized into specific actionable threats.

“A lot of what we have been seeing has been implied threats without specific locations,” said Mike Sena, president of the National Fusion Center Association.

Related:
Bishop Officially Bars Nancy Pelosi from Receiving Holy Communion for Abortion Support

“That makes it difficult when you’re trying to figure out what crosses that line in online groups, and people can have extreme ideologies, there’s nothing wrong with that. But it’s the discussion of violence, death and destruction that we’re concerned about.”


Jonathan Wackrow, a risk management consultant and a former special agent with the Secret Service, said the weekend massacre in Buffalo, New York,  has “complicated everything even more,” Axios reported.

“The attack in Buffalo actually has a measured impact on this Roe decision and how people will react to it. You see that people are willing to engage in the most violent acts in furtherance of that ideology.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




ESPN's Sage Steele Bloodied and Hospitalized After Being Pelted by Errant Shot at PGA Championship: Report
Report: Desperate Border Patrol Resorts to 'Begging' Former Agents for Help: 'It's Already Gotten Bad'
2 Secret Service Agents Suspended After Drunken 'Altercation' in South Korea While Preparing for Biden Visit
Video Shows Celebration Turn to Panic as Shooting Breaks Out at Large Graduation Ceremony
Fisher-Price Introduces LGBT Toy to 'Inspire' Toddlers
See more...

Conversation