If you were breathing a sigh of relief that “pride” month is almost over, I’ve got some bad news. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine just extended it into a “Summer of Pride.”

To kick off the extension, the Department of Health and Human Services has released Episode 1 of the series “Summer of Pride” on YouTube.

The description reads: “All summer long HHS will be celebrating the ‘Summer of Pride’ as we work to ensure a healthier future for all people living in the United States, during Pride Month and beyond.”

Would a “healthier future” include the propagation of depression and suicidal thoughts that have a much higher prevalence in the LGBT community? I don’t think so. But what do I know? I’m not an “expert” who works at the HHS.

I do, however, know how to read and reason. According to multiple studies, including The Trevor Project, 41 percent of LGBT young people have considered suicide in the last year. That’s huge. Suicide is the opposite of health.

The first episode of “Summer of Pride” focuses on “artist, musician, LGBTQI+ advocate Ryan Cassata, and Assistant Secretary for Health ADM Rachel Levine.” In the video, the YouTube description states, Cassata and Levine “talk about transgender health, and how important it is for both mental and physical health.”

But it’s not really about health.

“Our message to the trans community, and especially to trans youth, is that you have a President and an Administration who supports you. You belong and have a place in our great nation,” the description states.

In other words, it's propaganda.







Cassata, a 29-year-old transgender, self-describes as “an award-winning singer-songwriter, actor, performer, published writer, LGBTQ+ activist, and transgender motivational speaker.” That’s quite the description. I’m surprised I’ve never heard the name before the HHS “Summer of Pride” series, but then again I’m not in the habit of peering too long into the abyss that is LGBT ideology. Self-induced vertigo isn’t my thing.

Levine, a man who claims to be a woman, and Cassata, a woman who claims to be a man, focus primarily on the “trans movement.”

What follows is a kind of politico-biopic showcasing Ryan’s alleged “transition” from female to male. Boiled down to its essence, the video is a tribute to Cassata as the poster child for the trans movement with Levine serving as a type of wise elder who has paved the way for trans success.

When it comes to the LGBT community and its struggles with mental health and suicidal tendencies, Levine and Cassata cover the same tired ground. Cassata was bullied and afraid to use the restroom. In short, nonacceptance of the radical trans ideology that would have underage children using hormone blockers and undergoing surgeries that not so many years ago would have been seen as nothing more than the mutilation of a healthy body is what causes the multitude of mental health issues in the LGBT community.

I find it odd that everybody looks so happy at “pride” parades and parties. Are the smiling attendees living a lie?

There’s an alternative explanation as to why mental health issues haunt the trans community: It’s called cognitive dissonance, the condition of holding two contradictory beliefs at once.

According to Dr. Paul McHugh, sex change is physically impossible. The distinguished service professor of psychiatry at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, McHugh asserted in a 2015 piece in Public Discourse, the journal of the conservative think tank the Witherspoon Institute, that:

“Transgendered men do not become women, nor do transgendered women become men. All (including Bruce Jenner) become feminized men or masculinized women, counterfeits or impersonators of the sex with which they ‘identify.’ In that lies their problematic future.”

If you are a man who thinks you have become a woman, your body knows otherwise. In essence, the mind and body are at war with one another. If what is in the mind does not correspond to what is real, it is bound to lead to mental health issues. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

This is not to say that some LGBT people do not suffer from ridicule and bullying. They do. And it’s wrong. Tolerance should be extended to everyone in the LGBT community because they are human beings.

But that doesn’t mean you should be tolerant of LGBT principles. The late Archbishop Fulton Sheen put it this way, according to the Catholic World Report:

“Tolerance applies only to persons, but never to principles. Intolerance applies only to principles, but never to persons. We must be tolerant of persons because they are human; we must be intolerant of principles because they are divine. We must be tolerant to the erring because ignorance may have led them astray, but we must be intolerant to the error because Truth is not our making but God’s.”

The principles behind the LGBT movement should never be tolerated because they seek to make humans into gods who can create reality by identifying as anything they like, no matter how far-fetched.

Candice Jackson, a former deputy general counsel at the Department of Education, summed it up in a Twitter post:

“’LGBTQ Pride’ is a spiritual cult that’s anti-reality, anti-civil liberties, targeting children for fantasy-based rites of body sacrifice to liberate ‘gender souls’ & ‘queer’ sexualization. No one needs to cite adherence to a trad religion to refuse to pay homage to gender gods.”

“LGBTQ Pride” is a spiritual cult that’s anti-reality, anti-civil liberties, targeting children for fantasy-based rites of body sacrifice to liberate “gender souls” & “queer” sexualization. No one needs to cite adherence to a trad religion to refuse to pay homage to gender gods. https://t.co/e6bKWnSA5y — Candice Jackson (@CEJacksonLaw) June 6, 2022

That about says it all.

Should HHS be putting out propaganda videos that prop up principles like these?

“Summer of Pride” has nothing to do with health and everything to do with political posturing. Is it any wonder so many Americans have become highly suspicious of “experts” who work for the government?

