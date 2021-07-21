Biden Administration Reportedly Reverses Course: It Will Keep Border-Related Health Order from the Trump Era for Now

The Biden administration will reportedly keep restrictions allowing border officials to expel most migrants for another month.

The Trump administration implemented public health order Title 42 prohibiting some individuals from entering the U.S. in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Border officials encountered nearly 190,000 migrants at the southern border in June and over 100,000 of those were rapidly expelled under Title 42, according to CBP data cited by Fox News.

“At this time there is no change in policy, [Department of Homeland Security] is continuing to enforce the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] Order issued under CDC’s Title 42 public health authority,” a DHS spokesperson told The Monitor’s Valerie Gonzalez, according to a Wednesday tweet.

“Title 42 is not an immigration authority, but a public health authority, and its continued use is thus governed by the CDC’s analysis of public health factors.”

In order to stop the spread of COVID-19 within federal processing facilities, migrants are immediately expelled to the country from which they came under Title 42, according to CBP.

If the migrant cannot be returned to Mexico or Canada, officials work to transport them back to their country of origin.

Are the Biden administration's border policies failing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (94 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

The Biden administration was reportedly considering ending the public health order at the end of July, Axios noted on Tuesday.

The CDC will decide when to lift Title 42 restrictions, an unnamed White House official reportedly told Axios.

The Biden administration decided to allow unaccompanied migrant minors entry to the U.S. and a small number of family units in March, USA Today reported.

However, unaccompanied children were allegedly subjected to poor treatment and filthy conditions in multiple federal facilities, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Several migrant children detailed instances of being served raw food, having inadequate access to counselors and girls using identification cards to cut themselves at the Fort Bliss emergency intake site near El Paso, Texas, the DCNF reported on July 2.

Allegations of employees committing sexual assault and other unhygienic conditions at the facility surfaced in June, according to Business Insider.

The DHS did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.