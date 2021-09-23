Share
News
President Joe Biden speaks at the 76th UN General Assembly session at the UN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden speaks at the 76th UN General Assembly session at the UN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday. (Eduardo Munoz / Getty Images)

Biden Administration Unveils Its First Regulation to Curb Greenhouse Gases

 By Thomas Catenacci  September 23, 2021 at 8:20am
Share

The Biden administration announced a rule curbing the use of a potent chemical used in household appliances, marking its first regulation on greenhouse gases.

The Environmental Protection Agency released a rule Thursday phasing down the use of hydrofluorocarbons, the White House said.

The regulation will cut HFC emissions by 85 percent over the next 15 years.

“EPA’s historic action is a major step towards addressing the climate crisis by slashing these ‘super pollutants,’” EPA Administrator Michael Regan tweeted.

“It also reaffirms when [President Joe Biden]⁩ thinks about climate, he thinks about jobs.”

Trending:
Bombshell Report: Maricopa Official Resigns After Election Audio Leak - Dead People Voted, 'Bulls***' County Audit

Manufacturers of refrigerators, air conditioners and other appliances or materials that use HFCs will be forced to transition to “next-generation technologies,” an EPA announcement said.

The action will maintain and create hundreds of thousands of union jobs in the U.S., according to the White House.

Will this environmental policy be bad for the economy?

Several leading industry associations, led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Association of Manufacturers, issued a statement supporting the regulation, arguing it would improve the environment, lead to more innovation and create jobs.

“We applaud the EPA for finalizing a balanced HFC Allocation Rule on time, a critical step in phasing down hydrofluorocarbons over the next fifteen years and a win-win for both the climate and the economy,” the organizations said in a statement.

“The plan allows U.S. manufacturers to maintain a technological advantage over foreign competitors in the global marketplace in supporting an appropriate transition, while creating thousands of new and good paying jobs in the U.S.,” the statement continued.

Related:
Republicans Call on Biden Administration to Investigate World Bank After Probe Uncovers Organization's Stunning China Ties

They added that the action and similar ones worldwide could reduce global warming by up to 0.5 degrees Celsius.

The bipartisan American Innovation and Manufacturing Act, which Congress passed and former President Donald Trump signed in December as part of a sweeping omnibus package, authorized the EPA to implement the 15-year HFC phase-down.

The bill was first introduced by Republican Sen. John Kennedy in 2019.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, a left-leaning environmental think tank, said the AIM Act was the top “climate win” of the previous Congress.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Thomas Catenacci
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Moderate Democrats and Republicans Counter Progressives' Attempt to Halt $1 Billion in Aid to the US's 'Most Reliable Ally in the World'
Border Patrol Requested Additional Aid in Del Rio Months Before Thousands of Migrants Arrived: Report
California High School Changes Its Mind About Whether Students Can Paint an American Flag for a Fundraising Auction
Facebook's Updated Content Distribution Guidelines Shine Light on How the Big Tech Company Decides What Content to Suppress
Republicans Press White House for Public Account of Military Equipment Lost to the Taliban
See more...

Conversation