Biden Admin's Choice for Special Master Revealed - DNC Donor, Former Clinton-Nominated Judge

President Joe Biden’s Justice Department is proposing that a Democratic donor and former judge be appointed to serve as special master in the Trump Mar-a-Lago investigation.

The DOJ recommended in a Friday filing that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida appoint Barbara Jones as special master.

Jones, a retired judge in the Southern District of New York nominated by former President Bill Clinton, has donated thousands to Democratic causes, records show.

Jones has contributed over $5,000 to candidates as well as the Democratic National Committee since 2019, according to Federal Election Commission filings. She most recently gave $2,900 to former New York congressional candidate Liz Holtzman.

Judge Aileen Cannon approved former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during its raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Both the DOJ, which has appealed Cannon’s ruling, and lawyers for Trump submitted two recommendations for special master in the Mar-a-Lago probe.

The special master will review which materials, including 100 classified documents, the DOJ can use in its probe and which are protected under attorney-client privilege.

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago last month over White House documents Trump had in his possession, which the DOJ claims belong to the National Archives and Records Administration. The Presidential Records Act requires presidential records to be kept and preserved by NARA.

BREAKING: Biden Administration proposed DNC donor to serve as Special Master for Trump. pic.twitter.com/zGtNALK9iI — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) September 10, 2022



Jones was also notably tapped by former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to probe sexual harassment claims against him.

Should Jones be appointed special master in this case? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (9 Votes) No: 99% (897 Votes)

The DOJ’s second choice for special master was Thomas B. Griffith. Griffith, a former judge appointed by President George W. Bush, was chosen by Biden in 2021 to be on the new U.S. Supreme Court Presidential Commission, which analyzes proposed Supreme Court reforms.

Trump proposed either former federal Judge Raymond J. Dearie or former Deputy Florida Attorney General Paul Huck.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Jones did not respond.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.