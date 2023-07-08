Somebody’s lying again.

Either that or the progressives in the Biden Administration have finally and fully succumbed to the false notion that language creates reality, rather than the other way around.

According to Fox News, a Fox press pool report negates White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s claim that the Biden family was not present at the White House the days prior to the West Wing cocaine controversy.

The outlet reports that Biden was in the Roosevelt Room on the Friday before leaving for Camp David. He didn’t depart the White House until 6:34 p.m. When he left, First Lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden and Hunter’s son Beau Biden were with him.

At a White House briefing on June 30, a New York Post reporter asked Jean-Pierre, “Can you say once and for all whether or not the cocaine belonged to the Biden family?”

Jean-Pierre snapped back, “You know, there has been some irresponsible reporting about the family. And, uh, and so I’ve got to call that out here.”

The beleaguered White House press secretary continued to deflect on behalf of the first family.

“And I have been very clear,” she continued, “I was clear two days ago when talking about this over and over again as I was being asked the question, as you know, and media outlets reported this, the Biden family was not here.”

“They were not here,” she repeated. “They were at Camp David. They were not here Friday, they were not here Saturday or Sunday, they were not even here Monday. They came back on Tuesday. So to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible, and I’ll just leave it there.”

Is the White House downplaying this disturbing discovery? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2157 Votes) No: 0% (8 Votes)

But according to the Fox press report, Biden was there on Friday. It’s the game of the day, “Who’s Lying?”

It’s easy to see why and how the Biden White House press briefings break down into a never-ending Saturday Night Live skit. Karine Jean-Pierre scolding anybody for being irresponsible is either gaslighting or projection on her part. Is it supposed to be funny?

What else is the Biden Administration up to in this latest scandal? More of the same. They buy into the notion that if they funnel enough words and images through their mainstream media lapdogs who serve them, the people who ingest it will believe it. It’s an old trick.

Given that the Democrats have gotten away with the trick so often in the past several years, why not? Remember the Hunter Biden laptop fiasco? The Russian Collusion Hoax? The alleged Brett Kavanagh sexual assault on Christine Blasey Ford?

The lies cast enough doubt so the leftists can get what they want before being found out. You don’t create reality with lies. You create illusions. People eventually see through them, sometimes fast.

The West Wing cocaine was found in a different location than first reported, according to NBC News. Given the incompetence of the Biden administration as a whole, this might be chalked up to just one more instance of a stupid mistake.

Taken with Jean-Pierre’s falsehoods concerning where the Biden family was, however, make it seem far more like some kind of cover-up to protect whoever might have brought the illicit drug into the West Wing.

Is it a Biden Administration strategy to play dumb so they can hide things from the public? Or are they actually just that dumb? It’s hard to tell, but I’d say it’s some of both.

Will we ever know whose cocaine it was? I can’t tell you that either. But I can tell you this: the Bidens are losing credibility faster than a molting chicken loses feathers. If the Biden family has gotten away with things over the years, it might be because people thought they were so dumb they didn’t bother looking.

They’re looking now. And it’s not pretty.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.