Biden Admits He's 'Counting on the Border Action Happening by Itself'

Every public utterance from President Joe Biden amounts to either a psychological projection or an outright inversion of truth. On Monday, he treated reporters to a prime example of the latter.

Standing outside Air Force One after visiting New Hampshire, according to Fox News, Biden showcased his trademark dishonesty when he responded to a question about the prospect of taking executive action on the overwhelmed southern border.

“I’m counting on the border action happening by itself — them passing it,” the president said, referring to Congress.

When the reporter said Congress couldn’t “come to an agreement” on immigration law, Biden responded, “Well, they haven’t yet. They haven’t yet.”

The exchange took less than 20 seconds. But it encapsulated Biden’s entire upside-down view of immigration and the presidency, which one can only acquire through deliberate distortion.

Presidents exercise authority under Article II of the U.S. Constitution. It spells out everything a president may or must do.

Lo and behold, under Article II, Section 3, one finds the following directive: “He shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”

Now, for the president to declare that he will not act until Congress does, there must be no relevant immigration laws. He must have nothing to faithfully execute.

That, of course, is nonsense. Anyone who ventures into the labyrinth of federal immigration laws will find mountains of statutes in need of daily execution.

For instance, Section 1227 of the oft-amended 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act includes the following language: “Any alien who is present in the United States in violation of this chapter or any other law of the United States … is deportable.”

That line alone reveals the depth of Biden’s treachery, for it tells us that aliens can and do enter the country in violation of law. Thus, laws do make some immigrants illegal. And the president must enforce those laws.

Biden does not sit in the White House all day waiting for immigration laws to enforce. He has plenty of laws. And he has both the authority and the duty to execute them. But he chooses not to do so.

For comparison’s sake, consider some of the things Biden lacks authority to do but does anyway.

The Constitution gives Congress alone the power to declare war. In his State of the Union rant on Thursday, however, Biden swore to “not bow down” to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the tiresome bugbear of warmongering NATO globalists’ fevered imaginations.

Biden lacks the authority to make that sort of commitment. But he made it anyway.

Likewise, the president has no constitutional authority with regard to vaccines, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles or student loans. But he behaves as if he may act unilaterally in all these areas.

On illegal immigration, however, where he has both the authority and the duty to act, he has refused to do so.

Note what follows the above-quoted directive from Article II, Section 3, “he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”

Article II, Section 4 comes next. And it tells us how to impeach a president who refuses to faithfully execute those laws.

