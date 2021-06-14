Commentary
Commentary

Biden Admits He'll 'Get in Trouble' with His Handlers for Taking an Extra Question

Cameron Arcand June 14, 2021 at 1:32pm

President Joe Biden loves to deflect when asked questions by the press pool, making his latest gaffe another moment in the books.

At a news conference Sunday after the G-7 summit, Biden was stingy, admittedly somewhat in jest, with taking questions.

“I’m sorry, I’m going to get in trouble with staff if I don’t do this the right way,” Biden said early on, Fox News reported.

Nonetheless, Biden continued to field questions from reporters despite his staff’s annoyance — at least according to the president.

“I’m going to get in trouble with my staff,” he joked as he fielded his final question.

Trending:
Gunmen Ambush Ammo Caravan Headed to Texas, 7 Million Rounds Destined for America Now in Hands of Violent Criminals

“Yeah, go ahead, but pretend I didn’t answer you.”

Does the media actually care that he is so hesitant to answer questions?

Probably not, because everything is “back to normal” in their beltway fantasy land.

But Biden is likely correct to presume that his staff would not be happy with him taking a large number of questions or answering ones that might have a less than stellar answer.

Should Biden take more questions from the media?

The entire premise of the administration is to avoid making headlines in an attempt to be a sharp contrast from the previous White House.

While they may want to tout transparency, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s hesitancy to be honest with the media ends up doing more harm than good.

Harris was in hot water last week following her trip to Central America when Lester Holt asked her about when she’ll visit the southern border.

“Do you have any plans to visit the border?” Holt asked.

“At some point,” she replied.

Related:
Biden Gives Turkish Pres Mistimed Awkward Fist Bump, Gets Long-Lasting Arm Stroke in Return

“We are going to the border. We’ve been to the border. … This whole thing about the border, we’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.”

“You haven’t been to the border,” Holt said.

“And I haven’t been to Europe either,” the vice president fired back.

“And I mean, I don’t understand the point you’re trying to make. I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

Whether it is Biden or Harris, the administration has decided that making quips as a distraction is a good idea, rather than informing the public about the truth.

The stakes are too high for the nation’s leaders to be joking around like this constantly, and it is rather concerning.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




Young Not Stupid: Here's Why I Finally Decided to Delete Snapchat
Even After John Kerry Promised Plentiful Green Jobs, South Dakota Wind Turbine Plant Will Shut Down
Biden Admits He'll 'Get in Trouble' with His Handlers for Taking an Extra Question
Study Confirms Telling Difference in Way Conservatives and Liberals Treat Friends
Boris Johnson Says He and Joe Biden Are Like Churchill and Roosevelt During WW2
See more...

Conversation