Former Vice President Joe Biden raised eyebrows after saying that if he ever had a fundamental moral disagreement with his running mate Kamala Harris, he’d fold like a cheap lawn chair and resign.

Biden’s awkward admission added fuel to the rampant speculation that he’s merely a seat holder for Harris, who’d run the show if Biden got installed as president in January.

Biden made the oddball statement during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, where he bragged that he and Harris are “simpatico” on their philosophy of government and other issues.

However, Biden said when they do disagree, they do so privately. Biden then likened his working relationship with Harris to that of his former boss, Barack Obama.

“Like I told Barack, if I reach something where there’s a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign,” Biden stammered.

If Biden was being facetious, then the morbid “joke” fell flat, as it was received with clumsy silence by both Harris and Tapper.

🚨🚨🚨 Biden on what he would do if he disagrees with Kamala: “I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eUhamNMgwp — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 4, 2020

The purported friendliness between Biden and Harris today is a stark contrast from June 2019, when Harris attacked Biden, claiming he was aligned with pro-segregation Democratic racists.

Some on Twitter remarked that Biden seemed to be saying out loud what many are thinking privately, which is that if he were installed in the White House, it would be Harris who would essentially be president.

One person tweeted: “He has a scary habit of accidentally telling the truth sometimes… Like when he admitted they had put together the bigger voter fraud ever.”

Another simply quipped: “MANCHURIAN candidate.”

MANCHURIAN candidate — jeff wallace (@CEO_of_ME_LLC) December 4, 2020

At age 78, Biden would be the oldest president in U.S. history. As it is, Biden has a long history of health issues. These were amplified over the years by his well-documented history of epic gaffes.

Dr. David Scheiner was Obama’s personal physician for 22 years. After reviewing Biden’s health records in 2019, Scheiner remarked that Biden is “not a healthy guy” and said he’s basically a ticking time bomb of age-related mental and physical decay.

“He’s not a healthy guy,” Scheiner told the Washington Examiner. “He’s not in bad shape for his age, but I wouldn’t say he’s in outstanding health. Could I guarantee he won’t have issues for the next four years? He has a lot of issues that are just sort of sitting there.”

A December 2019 letter from Biden’s personal physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, revealed that Biden has an irregular heartbeat, high cholesterol and a history of aneurysms.

In 1988, Biden almost died after suffering two aneurysms. Dr. David Scheiner said he’s worried that this puts Biden at risk for deadly strokes, according to the Washingotn Examiner.

Scheiner also said that Biden looks frail to him. “I sort of got the feeling he wasn’t very strong,” he noted.

