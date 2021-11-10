Biden Admits Life in His America Is Awful: 'There's a Lot of Anxiety, Gas Prices Are Up, Exceedingly High'

President Joe Biden blamed his abysmal approval ratings on high gas prices and COVID Monday during a surprise interview with a local TV news station in Cincinnati.

WKRC-TV anchor Kyle Inskeep, a smaller market reporter with some big questions, had the president’s ear for roughly seven minutes during a spot Biden was admittedly late for.

“I am sorry to keep you waiting, I really am,” Biden told Inskeep to begin the interview, which was mostly focused on the newly passed $1 trillion “infrastructure bill” that Democrats and RINOs just crammed down the throat of the American people.

Biden assured Inskeep that his viewers in Ohio and northern Kentucky would see plenty of federal cash for bridges and roads.

Infrastructure projects “are going to be impacted in some way by these global supply chain issues that all of us are being impacted by,” Inskeep noted.

“What is your administration doing on the front end to really mitigate or lessen these impacts?” he asked.

Biden noted that there is indeed a shortage of everything from “foodstuffs” to “semiconductors” before droning on about how he’s gotten port workers to offload ships 24 hours a day. He claimed that his infrastructure bill will work to reduce supply chain gaps “not just now, but in the future.”

Jobs, jobs jobs, Biden promised, rattling off statistics and appearing to read directly from material in front of him.

Inskeep let him talk, presumably waiting to shoot his shot. He eventually fired away, and brought up Biden’s underwater poll numbers.

They’re “gloomy,” as even the left-leaning USA Today has acknowledged. And a poll by the even leftier CNN hasn’t helped much.

“I want to turn to your polling really quickly here. The latest polling from USA Today has your approval rating at 38 percent,” said Inskeep. “A new CNN poll shows 58 percent of Americans believe that you aren’t not paying enough attention to the nation’s most important issues.

“I’m wondering when you combine that with the election results we saw last week. Is this giving you kind of a sign that maybe you need to recalibrate some of your administration’s priorities as you approach that one-year mark in office?” he asked.

“I didn’t run because of the polls,” Biden said, adding that he believes universal pre-K and other handouts in his yet-to-be-passed, now $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill will turn it all around.

Biden then admitted that he’s presiding over a country that is terrified and rudderless.

“Look… a lot of people are worried. Think about this. Look, what, 750,000 people have died because of COVID,” he said. “The psychological scars that has put on so many people. Schools have not been open because of COVID, and they’re just getting open again.

“We’re in a situation where there’s a lot, a lot of anxiety,” he admitted. “Gas prices are up, exceedingly high. They’ve been up this high before, but not recently. That’s why I have the attorney general taking a look at whether or not these gas companies are gouging people — because, although the price of oil is coming down some, the price of gas hasn’t come down some.

“So there’s a lot of things that have people, that are really, a great deal of anxiety, a great deal of concern,” he also said.

What are the odds Biden is never allowed to speak to Inskeep again? Just when we thought journalism was dead and buried, a local news anchor asked the country’s ineffectual leader some direct questions that weren’t about ice cream.

How did Biden respond? He admitted that under his watch, Americans are anxious and paying a lot of money for basic commodities like gasoline.

Life under Biden is hard on people. All it took for the president himself to admit that was a reporter with a backbone.

