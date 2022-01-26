Biden Afghan Refugee Convicted of Molesting 3-Year-Old Girl, Said It Was Part of His Culture: Court Docs

A federal jury convicted a refugee who came here during President Joe Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl in a Virginia refugee camp.

The Associated Press reported Mohammed Tariq, 24, was convicted of sexually molesting the girl where refugees were being housed at Camp Upshur on Marine Corps Base Quantico, since their evacuation from Afghanistan.

According to the Department of Justice, a U.S. Marine observed Tariq “inappropriately touching the victim over her clothing, on her chest, genitals, and buttocks.”

Court documents show that Tariq, who was allowed to emigrate for having worked with U.S. troops in Afghanistan, defended himself by claiming that molesting children is part of his “culture,” the AP reported.

After claiming that his actions are acceptable in Afghan culture, he then asked the judge to block his testimony from being made public.

The judge refused the request and his defense of his actions fell on deaf ears with the jury.

“People who come to our country seeking haven from tyranny and terrorism deserve to live here in safety,” said Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“I want to thank the Marines and the FBI for their commitment to upholding that ideal. It is the resilience and courage of the victim and her family in speaking out against this offender that is truly emblematic of the contributions refugees and immigrants make to our country.”

Tariq is set to be sentenced on April 26, the AP noted. He faces a maximum term of life in prison.

Should the U.S. adopt a stricter vetting process for refugees? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (67 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

In August 2021, the Biden administration opted to pull out of Afghanistan. The bungled ordeal resulted in millions of dollars worth of American military equipment left behind, several hundred Americans stranded in the country and the immediate takeover of the nation by the Taliban.

The incident is just another example of how Biden failed to vet the thousands of Afghans he allowed to board U.S. planes during the chaotic bugout of Afghanistan, and sex crimes have been a sad component of that policy debacle.

Indeed, last September, there were reports of several Afghan men presenting rape and sexual abuse victims who were teen and pre-teen girls as their “wives” as they entered our country.

These Afghan men were discovered at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin after they boarded planes in Abu Dhabi in the wake of Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Intake staff at Fort McCoy reported multiple cases of minor females who presented as ‘married’ to adult Afghan men, as well as polygamous families,” a document reporting the incidents noted, the AP reported at the time.

Some of these Afghani men even claimed to have multiple teen girls as “wives,” according to the outlet.

The Biden administration has utterly failed to put proper vetting procedures in place as it continues to accept purported refugees from these regions rife with sex traffickers and Islamist terror cells.

The American people deserve to be informed of this failure.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Warner Todd Huston Contributor, Commentary Summary More Biographical Information Recent Posts Contact Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news. Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news. Biden Afghan Refugee Convicted of Molesting 3-Year-Old Girl, Said It Was Part of His Culture: Court Docs The Top 50 Liberal Media Bias Examples See more...