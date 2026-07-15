Biden, Who Allegedly Couldn't Sign His Own WH Documents, Claims He's Written an Entire Book About Being President

No matter how hard they try, Democrats cannot convince the Bidens to go away.

This time, at least, former President Joe Biden will delay reimposing himself on the public until after the midterm elections.

According to the Associated Press, Little, Brown and Company will publish the former president’s memoir, “Promise Me, America,” on Nov. 17, which gives the reading public exactly four months and two days to decide for themselves whether Biden actually wrote part or all of the book.

“I’ve written a book about my time as President,” Biden insisted Wednesday on the social media platform X.

A promotional video accompanied the former president’s post.

“It’s about the challenges we faced as a nation,” Biden said in the video, “about the decisions I made, and why I made them.”

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“Leading the country through COVID,” he added, “rebuilding our economy, and restoring our democracy after the attack on January 6, ending our nation’s longest war in Afghanistan, strengthening NATO, and supporting Ukraine.”

“It’s about why I chose to run for reelection,” he continued, “and why I chose to step aside.”

I’ve written a book about my time as President. It’s called PROMISE ME, AMERICA. It’s coming out November 17th and is available for preorder now. https://t.co/uMINr9efxS@littlebrown pic.twitter.com/yzWfZyD31A — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2026

Ironically, it’s doubtful whether Biden actually wrote the X post, let alone the book.

After all, unlike President Donald Trump, Biden lacks an authentic online voice. No doubt some intern or personal assistant controls the former president’s social media accounts.

Moreover, while occupying the White House, Biden often allegedly did not even sign his own documents.

“Through transcribed interviews and depositions with Biden’s own former senior staff, we uncovered that while Biden struggled to perform his duties, critical decisions were made behind closed doors without a clear chain of command,” the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform wrote. “That included using an autopen to sign executive actions, pardons, and major policy directives without clear approval from Joe Biden.”

Indeed, the autopen now amounts to a metaphor for the entire Biden presidency.

Furthermore, if you watched Biden’s brain malfunction during his June 2024 debate with Trump, then you already know that the former president could not string together the words — let alone phrases, sentences, paragraphs, and chapters — necessary to write a book on his own.

Then again, you knew that already. And you knew it long before special counsel Robert Hur characterized Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

You knew it each time you heard him speak, saw him meander around a stage, or watched him fall.

Worst of all, you knew it even as those who later pretended to expose the cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline were themselves actively participating in it.

Thus, by the time Biden appeared lost and confused on stage after the opening ceremony for former President Barack Obama’s presidential library last month, you already had long since known that the 46th president could not possibly author his own memoir.

From the Democratic Party’s perspective, at least Biden had the decency not to publish the book until Nov. 17. After all, Democrats cringe at the prospect of voters receiving yet another unwelcome reminder of the Biden years. And Democrats really cringe at the prospect of voters receiving that reminder before the 2026 midterm elections.

Indeed, Democrats griped about this problem when former Vice President Kamala Harris released her 2024 campaign memoir last year. And they griped about it again when former first lady Jill Biden released her own White House memoir last month.

In other words, despite their best efforts, Democrats cannot seem to cleanse themselves from the stink of the Biden years.

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