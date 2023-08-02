Share
Commentary

Biden Allies Caught Photoshopping Photos of Joe to Make Him Appear Younger

 By Mike Landry  August 2, 2023 at 2:44pm
Let’s see what a president should look like.

Check out this tweet by former Democratic Chair Chris D. Jackson. Ignore the message — just look at the picture.

Of course, it’s over the top, although typical of what strongly partisan people promote. But Jackson and other Democrats are taking it further.

Aware of the effectiveness of a politician’s appearance, there are efforts to portray Biden as trim, dynamic, fit, tanned and more vigorous than how they would portray his key opponent, former President Donald Trump, as a cheeseburger-loving slob.

And it makes sense, we’re told. After all, it was the dynamic charger Biden who in 2020 received more votes than any other presidential candidate in U.S. history.

Look at the guy. Not bad for a man pushing 81, which probably isn’t his age, but the number of pushups he can do.

With one arm.

But there is a problem, as there is with most things involving Biden.

Pictures circulating of Biden have been Photoshopped. They try to cover up what we all know — Joe Biden is not well.

Townhall’s John Hasson recently posted photos of Biden essentially as he is, side-by-side with doctored photos showing him appearing healthier, more dynamic.

“Originally from Getty Pictures, the photograph had been altered to make Biden appear younger,” the Townhall story asserted, citing a copyright-protecting watermark for Getty Images as proof.

Some tampered photos show sleek, trim Biden next to photos accenting Trump’s girth, which appears unhealthy but not overwhelming or unusual for a 76-year-old man. But the portrayal of Trump’s size looks a bit suspicious.

A tweet by Jackson declared “As I have said before, if they want to make this campaign about fitness: game on,” and showed a side-by-side shot of Biden and Trump, designed to depict Biden more fit than the man nearly five years his junior.

And here’s another Jackson tweet.

Closer to what we’re seeing as the truth was a tweet by Daphy Morrow, which contained a video comparing Trump and his charisma working crowds to Biden’s decrepit shuffling and lost appearance while sitting on a beach.

Meanwhile, SLWells, describing herself as “just a regular mom trying not to raise liberals,” tweeted a video of then-President Trump, while entering the Marine One helicopter, trying to help a Marine whose hat kept blowing away, comparing it to a pitiful video of Biden repeatedly stumbling and falling as he tried to climb the stairs to Air Force One.

The Biden stumbles are painful to watch, but it’s not because he tripped — in the 1970s, President Gerald Ford, once a college athlete, was teased for repeated trips and falls, but there was never a consideration of him as unable to function as president.

Biden’s falls are sad because they tie into a string of incidents like his oddball shoe choice, or being wrangled by the Easter Bunny at a White House event.

That’s not to mention serious issues, like his family’s questionable business connections.

And then come his supporters, claiming he’s just fine and that they have the photos to prove it.

This is the president of the United States we’re talking about. And no individual — Democrat, Republican, whatever — in the obvious condition of Joe Biden has any business being in the Oval Office.

No matter what the pictures try to show.

Mike Landry
Contributor, Commentary
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.
