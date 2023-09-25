Last week, the Home School Legal Defense Association alerted followers that a family of homeschoolers from Germany living lawfully and peacefully in the U.S. for more than a decade are under threat of being deported back to Germany by the Biden administration despite that they will assuredly face persecution upon their return.

“A German homeschool family who thought they’d found protection in America from persecution have been told they must leave,” the HSLDA told supporters.

Homeschooling remains one of the freedom-loving options that liberals hate the most.

“Federal authorities have ordered the Romeike family to return to Germany, where they were oppressed by the government for homeschooling,” the group said, urging homeschooling supporters to sign a petition protesting Biden’s horrendous orders.

“They work here. Everything is here in #America. We don’t have any place to live there. I don’t have any work to provide for my family over there,” shares Uwe #Romeike, #homeschool dad of seven children. https://t.co/uXkD0ewb86 — HSLDA (@HSLDA) September 21, 2023

“In 2006, Uwe and Hannelore Romeike felt called by God to homeschool their five children. Germany responded swiftly by leveling thousands of euros in fines, forcibly removing the children from the home to take them to school and threatening to remove the children from the home permanently,” HSLDA reported.

In 2008, the family fled to the U.S.A., the land of religious freedom, and applied for asylum. Their case has been pending for years, but they were afforded “indefinite deferred action status,” allowing them to stay here during the process.

Should the Romeike family be allowed to stay? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (52 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

But now the Biden administration has revoked that status and is threatening to deport the family. And being a dutiful supporter of unionized, government schools, Biden sided with the detractors of homeschooling.

Back in 2013, explaining the decision to deport the Romeike family, the corrupt Obama Department of Justice flat-out accused homeschoolers of being intolerant when it first denied the family’s asylum request.

“The goal in Germany is for an open, pluralistic society,” the DOJ said at the time, according to Fox News. “Teaching tolerance to children of all backgrounds helps to develop the ability to interact as a fully functioning citizen in Germany.”

So, it appears that Biden is returning to the Obama ruling on this family. Clearly Biden is fully prepared to let drug dealers, terrorists, murderers, rapists, and any manner of other criminal come to the U.S. without threat of deportation, yet he finds the idea of a small German family to be an intolerable situation.

As an example of the peril this family is in, the German government has dealt harshly with homeschooling Christians before.

In 2013, for instance, a large group of German police officers battered down the door of the Wunderlich family and took away all their children because they were homeschooling them.

It took the family six years to finally regain custody of their children, but they had to promise to go against their principles and keep the kids in government-run schools. Meanwhile, the parents lost six years on important life-building time with their own children.

So, if forced to return, the Romeike parents face the very real peril of losing their children. And now they are living in fear.

“They did not tell us anything. We don’t really know why [this is happening]. We wonder ourselves because we can’t understand,” Uwe Romeike told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday.

The parents said that when they sent their children to German government schools, they saw an unwelcome change, WBIR-TV reported.

“Our oldest children were in school in the German public schools, and their personality literally changed,” Romeike said. “We wanted to help them to grow up in what they believed in, and what we believe in and not get basically indoctrinated with something we don’t want.”

He also noted that the family’s life in Germany is now something that is way in their past. He has two children that were now born in the U.S., and two of his adult children married Americans and started families here.

“They work here. Everything is here in America,” Romeike explained. “We don’t have any place to live there. I don’t have any work to provide for my family over there.”

The family’s immigration attorneys are now scrambling to convince the federal government that the family faces real threats in Germany and should be allowed to stay.

This is exactly the sort of family we should want to be welcoming to America. People who want to do right by their family and adopted country. People following the law and petitioning the courts the legal way. People who want to make a life as Americans.

Infuriatingly, these are not the kind of people Joe Biden is welcoming into our country by the thousands every day.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.