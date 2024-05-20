There are already enough serious questions being asked about Joe Biden’s mental state, but even with these rumors dogging him, the White House refuses to defuse rumors that he is being given potent drugs to help him get through public events, such as the upcoming presidential debates.

The issue of debates is at the top of the political news as Donald Trump agreed to debates with President Joe Biden, but there is still a cloud of controversy over the whole issue and questions abound.

Last week, Trump agreed to Biden’s criteria for a debate to be hosted by CNN.

Biden jumped to his X account on May 15 to note that he accepted the invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27. and quoted Trump, saying, “Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place.”

Trump agreed to all the stipulations — perhaps too quickly — but he later made one important demand: Biden should take a drug test ahead of the debate to prove that he is not entering into the night jacked up on drugs.

During the Minnesota GOP’s annual Lincoln Reagan fundraising dinner on Friday, Trump opened his remarks blasting Biden for his cognitive state and then brought up the debate.

“He’s going to be so jacked up for those, you watch,” Trump said before adding that he intends to “demand a drug test” for Biden, Fox News reported.

“I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union,” Trump said, according to Politico. “He was high as a kite. I said, ‘Is that Joe up there, that beautiful room?’ And by the end of the evening, he’s like” — Trump made a guttural sound — “He was exhausted, right? No, we’re going to demand a drug test.”

“He can’t talk. He can’t walk, can’t find his way off a stage, can’t put two sentences together,” Trump added. “Although he has agreed to debate, so I don’t know, maybe they know something. He’s going to be so jacked up for those debates, you watch.”

A senior Biden aide added that Trump’s accusations are “performance art.”

“The kicking and screaming everyone’s seeing from the Trump team is nothing more than performance art for their boss who knows he got smoked in the art of the deal and came out looking like a loser,” he said.

Other than this, the Biden camp has been avoiding the whole topic as if it is all just a joke.

But the evidence that Biden is having some major cognitive problems seems beyond doubt. Last week, for instance, Biden was raked over the coals for his debate acceptance video that showed no less than five jump cuts in a mere 13-second video, seeming to show that Biden couldn’t even get through a 13-second video without having nearly half a dozen edits.

“The real story is how many times they spliced Joe’s video together to get a single thought,” Fox News star Greg Gutfeld said, The Wrap reported.

“Five cuts to get a 13-second video? I guess they edited out all the times he lost his place … and flatlined,” he quipped.

But this is just the latest issue. Biden has also been seen in one video after another shuffling around like a mental patient. And White Hosue officials have even had to launch protective measures to make sure he isn’t seen stiffly stumbling around or tripping and falling.

Not to mention the many false stories, lies, and exaggerations he constantly makes in public.

Joe Biden clearly has some major mental and health problems. But will they manifest during the debates?

