Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and CNN host Anderson Cooper made a big show of social distancing during Thursday evening’s outdoor town hall.

However, both men were seen letting their guard down when they thought the cameras were off, viewers on social media pointed out.

The Hill reported that prior to Biden taking the stage, Cooper was adamant about making sure they were physically distanced amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cooper told CNN viewers at the beginning of the program that he would not be wearing a mask, but he would still keep his distance from people in order to follow the proper protocols, according to The Hill.

“As you can see, I’m not wearing a mask tonight. I tested negative for coronavirus this morning,” Cooper said.

“Still, I’ll be keeping my distance, as will all of the participants in tonight’s town hall who are here,” he added.

Despite the statement committing to keeping a distance from Biden and other people, Cooper and Biden were caught coming face to face and apparently speaking to each other in close proximity as the network broke for commercial.

Steve Krakauer, a former CNN digital producer, shared a video of one commercial cut-in and pointed out the apparent inconsistency:

Joe Biden and Anderson Cooper are making a point of social distancing during the CNN Town Hall while on the stage. But when they think they’ve gone to commercial break, they get so close to each other that Biden is whispering in Cooper’s ear: pic.twitter.com/ClZXrxFfSo — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) September 18, 2020

“Joe Biden and Anderson Cooper are making a point of social distancing during the CNN Town Hall while on the stage,” Krakauer wrote.

He added: “But when they think they’ve gone to commercial break, they get so close to each other that Biden is whispering in Cooper’s ear.”

Other high-profile Twitter accounts also shared video of the moment between Cooper and Biden:

WATCH: Joe Biden and Anderson Cooper stop social distancing during commercial break and whisper to each other without masks. #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/VGptRj6WPk — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 18, 2020

Social distancing only when the cameras are rolling

pic.twitter.com/AuDIWuH1YS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 18, 2020

Just like Nancy Pelosi breaking the rules at the hair salon, radical Democrats are all about rules for thee – not for me. https://t.co/B7kEQsllrb — Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) September 18, 2020

LOL! @CNN, @AC360, and @JoeBiden are pretend practicing social distancing at tonight’s #CNNTownHall, but watch what happens when they think the cameras are off and you can’t see them anymore! Frauds! pic.twitter.com/eGeiJHonic — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 18, 2020

Where’s the outdoor government court to issue them a fine???https://t.co/bWl2VmbogC — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 18, 2020

Biden, of course, has made an issue out of Americans following coronavirus guidelines and has said he wants all states in the country to mandate the wearing of masks outdoors.

“There’s overwhelming evidence, overwhelming evidence, that the mask, and depending on the type of mask that you wear, increases exponentially the prospect that you, if you are a carrier and you don’t even know it, that you will not infect anyone when you cough, sneeze, sing, shout,” the former vice president said last month when proposing a three-month outdoor mask mandate.

Calling forcing masks onto citizens a “simple proposition,” he said, “Every single American should be wearing a mask when they are outside for the next three months at a minimum.”

“Every governor should mandate — every governor should mandate — mandatory mask-wearing,” Biden said.

