Biden Announces His Gun Control Czar Will Be Beto O'Rourke, Who Wants To Forcibly Seize Legal Guns

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is teaming up with avowed gun grabber Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, and it looks like the duo will roll back Second Amendment rights if they ever make it to the White House.

Biden made the announcement at a Monday rally in Dallas.

“I want to make something clear,” Biden said while on stage with the former Texas congressman.

“I’m gonna guarantee you, this is not the last you’ve seen of this guy. You’re gonna take care of the gun problem with me. You’re gonna be the one who leads this effort. I’m counting on you. I’m counting on you. We need you badly.”

Joe Biden promises Beto O’Rourke, who pushed for gun confiscation for legal gun owners, will “be the one who leads” his gun control effort pic.twitter.com/qjgft8wFkt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 3, 2020

A day before Super Tuesday, the message was clear — firearms will be a major issue if Biden is elected in November.

TRENDING: Warren's Rough Night Made Even Worse as Tulsi Gabbard Piles on the Insults

The endorsement from O’Rourke also came at a crucial time and place.

Texas is a major player in the Tuesday contest, and the nod from Beto could be a major help as Biden tries to beat Democratic front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders in the delegate-heavy Lone Star State.

Will this propel Biden to face Trump in November? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 26% (371 Votes) 74% (1048 Votes)

O’Rourke went on Twitter as voters readied to cast their ballots, assuring his followers that Biden is the candidate that can best President Donald Trump.

“I’m voting for Joe Biden because he can beat Donald Trump,” O’Rourke wrote, “because having him at the top of the ticket will help our down-ballot candidates, especially in Texas; & because he can bring people together to reach the ambitious goals we have for our country.”

I’m voting for Joe Biden because he can beat Donald Trump; because having him at the top of the ticket will help our down-ballot candidates, especially in Texas; & because he can bring people together to reach the ambitious goals we have for our country. https://t.co/tdgZOHeBAS — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 3, 2020

If O’Rourke’s past is any indication, these “ambitious goals” will likely come at the expense of Americans’ constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

RELATED: Beto Returns: Failed Candidate Teams with Bloomberg Group in Bid To Turn Texas Blue: Report

The failed presidential candidate openly advocates for gun confiscation, an issue that defined his own disastrous bid for the White House.

While many Americans have made it clear that they will not comply with any such action, it’s likely that won’t stop an empowered O’Rourke from trying it anyway.

Although Biden himself doesn’t appear to be as radical of a gun grabber as O’Rourke, his own inexperience with firearm basics is sure to gravely impact any ill-conceived programs from the potential Biden administration.

It remains to be seen what impact O’Rourke’s endorsement will have on Biden’s Tuesday performance.

If this catapults the former vice president to the front of the Democratic 2020 pack, it’s likely that the November election not only will determine who runs the country, but could decide the very future of our constitutional rights.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.