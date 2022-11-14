Biden Appears to Admit Defeat in Battle for Control of House - 'I Shouldn't Have Answered'

Almost a week after Election Day, the country is still on edge as the final congressional races are counted to determine who will control the House of Representatives for the next two years.

But from half a world away, President Joe Biden already has a guess.

And it has to be making him miserable – for a lot of reasons.

At a news conference Monday in Indonesia, after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden fielded questions from a preselected list of reporters, according to Fox News.

(The fact that Biden routinely relies on the totalitarian practice with the lapdog liberal media is even more appalling to Americans who remember his predecessor, Donald Trump, routinely engaged in freewheeling interactions with a White House press corps he knew hated his guts.)

One question that was not on the list, according to Fox, concerned the Democratic obsession with “abortion rights” – specifically, in this case, using federal law to get around the Supreme Court ruling in June that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the United States. (The court’s Dobbs ruling returned the issue to state legislatures, but Democrats don’t like the people having power.)

“What should Americans expect from Congress as it relates to abortion rights after the midterms?” NBC’s Peter Alexander asked.

Biden’s answer represented a rare moment when one of his statements was grounded in reality.

“I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions. I’m not getting into more questions. I shouldn’t have even answered your question,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s enough votes to codify unless something happens unusual in the House. I think we’re going to get very close in the House … but I don’t think we’re going to make it,” Biden concluded.

(Leave aside for a moment exactly who it is that’s telling the president of the United States when he should and should not be answering questions. Maybe future historians will tell future generations, the way Americans learned too late that first lady Edith Wilson was actually running the show 100 years ago while “President” Woodrow Wilson, her husband, was laid up after suffering a stroke.)

Biden blurting out statements is nothing new, of course. And it’s entirely possible that a White House cleanup crew will be out before too long to claim that Biden was talking specifically about potential abortion law versus control of the House. But with domination over the Democratic Party by the abortion-on-demand coven, the two are one and the same.

The party built its midterm campaigns around the issue. Legalized abortion had such resonance with Democrats that last year, as the Los Angeles Times reported, the party lacked only Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar in its otherwise unanimous vote to pass “abortion rights” legislation.

The only thing they agree on more is taxes and expanding the IRS.

So, whatever spin might come out in the hours or days ahead, Biden wasn’t talking about abortion, he was talking about control of the House.

Even the left-leaning publication The Hill noted, “It was the first time he seemed to acknowledge Democrats were not on track to keep a majority in the House following Tuesday’s midterm elections.”

As of Monday afternoon, according to Fox News, Republicans were six votes short of the 218 they need to control the chamber. With 19 House races yet to be called, the GOP has 212 seats to the Democrats’ 204.

And for Biden, a Republican House is bad news — no matter how big (or small) the majority is.

First of all, it would mean the progressive agenda is dead in Congress — at least for the next two years. Considering the scorched-earth politics of the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer triumvirate since the 2020 election, the chances of any Democrat-favored legislation getting through a Republican-controlled House are approximately zero.

Possibly more important to the Biden family than to the nation at large, it would mean the Democratic lawmakers that have protected Biden’s troubled son Hunter from a serious probe would no longer be in power. And considering Biden pere has already been implicated in his son’s various international grifts, “the big guy” has reason to be worried about subpoena power being in the hands of his political rivals.

It was Nancy Pelosi’s Democrats who impeached a president — twice — with barely a majority, and even though the whole country knew there wasn’t a snowball’s chance of 67 votes for conviction in the Senate. There’s nothing to stop a Republican-controlled House from doing the same thing to Biden. (And with much better cause — failing to enforce immigration is a pretty solid start.)

The midterm election was always going to determine the remainder of Biden’s term in office. A House in Republican hands would not be a pleasant prospect for a man who’s spent the past two years pretending that his party’s razor-thin majority in the House and tie-breaking power over the Senate represented a mandate on the scale of FDR’s dominance over the American politics of the 1930s.

With his Indonesia admission that “I don’t think we’re going to make it,” Biden was acknowledging what has to be a primal fear – a Republican House in a position to treat him the way Biden’s Democrats treated then-President Donald Trump after the 2018 midterms.

If that’s not making him miserable enough now, it’s a pretty good bet it’s going to be doing it soon enough.

And there will be a lot more questions Biden will be wishing he didn’t have to answer.

