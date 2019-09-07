Biden Appears To Completely Forget About Obama, Calls George W Bush 'The Last President'

At the close of a considerably trying week, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden suffered yet another verbal mishap at a Friday campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, according to the Daily Caller.

The former vice president and self-described “gaffe machine” entirely forgot this time around that America’s last president was his very own partner in crime: Barack Obama.

Instead, Biden referred to George W. Bush as “the last president” while riffing on gun control.

“I’m the only guy that’s beaten the NRA, and my state is a big gun-owning state because of hunting,” Biden told the audience.

“I’m the only guy that’s beaten them twice. I got assault weapons banned for 10 years. It had to be reauthorized because of hanging chads in Florida.”

TRENDING: Trump Accuser Drops Lawsuit After Video Seems to Contradict Her Story

“The last president said ‘No, I’m not going to reauthorize it,’” he added, alluding to the 1994 “assault weapons” ban — which was passed by Congress during Biden’s tenure in the Senate and signed into law by President Bill Clinton.

That 10-year piece of legislation ran its course until 2004 when it was not renewed by the sitting president at the time.

That president was not, however, the anti-gun, Illinois Democrat turned establishment media heartthrob that took Biden on for eight years as vice president. The president at the time was, in fact, was George W. Bush.

Do you think Biden has lost his edge? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (143 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

Biden reportedly faltered once again in Laconia, according to The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra, when he went for a commonplace attack on President Donald Trump for supposedly pandering to white supremacists in the wake of the 2016 Charlottesville, Virginia, rally.

Biden appeared to believe that the event took place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Joe Biden mixes up Charlotte, North Carolina with Charlottesville, Virginia This is at least the second time Biden has made this mistake over the last week Last month Biden did not know what state he was in, saying he was in Vermont when he really was in New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/9etE4pmwtX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 6, 2019

And these verbal stumbles are, somehow, not the worst in recent memory.

RELATED: Preschool Teacher Has an Elementary Lesson for Touchy Biden: 'You Need To Ask First'

In fact, Biden has in the last month forgotten Obama’s name, confused Vermont with New Hampshire and told two stories from his time as vice president riddled with inaccuracies and confusing chronologies.

One of those stories prompted the worst correction of them all, the fact that the event actually had not occurred under his tenure as vice president at all.

Biden was even grilled Wednesday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” when he attempted to downplay his slips of the tongue, defending previous claims that details are often “irrelevant.”

“Some details are relevant,” host Colbert said. “That’s where the devil lives, is in the details.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.