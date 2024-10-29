Biden Appears to Threaten Deadly Violence in Response to Puerto Rico Controversy

President Joe Biden reprised his role as blusterer-in-chief Tuesday as he sought to continue a political hubbub over a comedian’s joke at former President Donald Trump’s Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden

“I’m proud to announce, we’re moving $3 billion in funding from my Inflation Reduction Act to help clean up and modernize ports in 27 different states and territories from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and beyond — including, yes, Puerto Rico,” Biden said during the media event at the Baltimore harbor, according to a video posted to X.

“I’d like take that guy for a swim out there,” he added, without saying who he meant.

Sure isn’t shy about insinuating physical retribution. Always trying to take people behind the gym or “out for a swim” when he doesn’t like something. I’m sensing a pattern with Democrats. — X Miss (@Truthfoolgal) October 29, 2024

The tone was reminiscent of past Biden comments in which he said he would take former President Donald Trump “behind the gym,” according to the New York Post.

Biden often uses “this guy”-type references for Trump, leading some to believe he was focusing on Trump.

“I’d like to take that guy for a swim out there” – Biden, casually threatening Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/cb1ovNXKMP — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 29, 2024

The other contender for “that guy” status is comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who made a joke Sunday at Trump’s rally that has become fodder for the political outrage machine.

“I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. Yeah. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” Hinchcliffe said in a routine that poked fun at every subject he touched upon — with the exception of Trump.

Jon Stewart, host of “The Daily Show,” on Monday said all the outrage over a flat joke was a bit excessive, according to the New York Post.

Jon Stewart Talks About Tony Hinchcliffe I agree with John here. Good job. pic.twitter.com/kHjvz2o9Pt — Jordan Witkowski (@JordanWitkowski) October 29, 2024

“Obviously in retrospect having a roast comedian come to a political rally a week before Election Day and roasting a key voting demographic is probably not the best decision by the campaign politically,” Stewart said.

“But to be fair, the guy’s really just doing what he does,” Stewart said.

Stewart said he could not be outraged at Hinchcliffe because he is too busy laughing.

“There’s something wrong with me. I find that guy very funny,” he said, adding “I’m sorry, I don’t know what to tell you.”

But he had a zinger for the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, which has been leading the outrage parade over the joke.

“Bringing him to a rally and having him not do roast jokes, that’d be like bringing Beyoncé to a rally and having her …” he said, then hung his head. The comment was a reference to the singer’s recent appearance at a Harris rally in Texas where she did not perform.

